McAfee Signs Extension with WWE

On Thursday, the WWE and Pat McAfee agreed to a multiyear extension - terms have yet to be disclosed. The former West Virginia University punter has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown since April 16, 2021.

McAfee made his first appearance in the ring for WWE in August of 2020 at the NXT Takeover event versus Adam Cole, and most recently, was involved in two matches at WWE's biggest annual event, WrestleMania in April where he also received a Stone Cold Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin, with some around the industry arguing it was his best Stunner to date.

Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Pat McAfee celebrates during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The former All-Pro Punter has an upcoming match at Summer Slam in Nashville versus Happy Corbin on July 30th.

McAfee spent eight seasons in the NFL averaging 46.4 yards per punt, and with that mark, which puts McAfee eighth all-time in NFL history and number one in the Colts franchise, and earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and All-Pro in 2014.

During his time at West Virginia (2005-2008), he became the program's all-time scoring leader (384) and ranks third in average yards per punt at 43.7 behind Todd Sauerbrun's (1991-94) 46.2 and Nick O'Toole's (2013-15) 43.9 average.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly