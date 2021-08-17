Sports Illustrated home
McBride Closes Out the NBA Summer League Schedule with Another Big First Half

Deuce's efficiency in the first half led to 19 points
Miles "Deuce" McBride put up 19 points first half points on 7-9 shooting from the field, including hitting 5-7 from three-point range to go along with two assists in his final NBA Summer League for the Knicks Monday night. 

After debuting in the starting five and putting 23 points in the Knicks win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, McBride came off the bench and quickly gave the Knicks a spark. He quickly got on the board, moving the ball to the right side and hitting a mid-range jumper off the wing, following it, working off a ball screen with a straightaway three.

Deuce remained hot in the second quarter, popped a three to begin the scoring for the Knicks, going a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc and an authoritative dunk put the exclamation point on 11 point quarter. 

The Knicks rookie guard out of West Virginia only put up one shot in the second half but stayed a factor defensively and dished a couple of assists. 

McBride had a special guest in attendance to witness his fourth double-figure performance in six games. 

Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
McBride Closes Out the NBA Summer League Schedule with Another Big First Half

