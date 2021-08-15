McBride Has Another Big Night Behind 16 First Half Points

Despite only scoring four points on 2-14 shooting from the field in the loss to the Detroit Pistons Friday night, New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride made his debut among the starting five and put up 16 first half points in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday evening.

Deuce hit a jumper on the game's opening possession, then hit a deep two just to the right of the top of the key, giving the Knicks a 6-2 advantage. Two possessions later, the Knicks had numbers following a Jericho Sims' block. Deuce received the pass on the right wing for a wide-open three but pulled the defender out from the paint with a clever fake and tossed an alley-oop to Obi Toppin.

Early in the second, Deuce was working off the ball screen at the top of the key, looking a couple of dribbles, gliding, and buried the three to put the Knicks up eight, 31-23.

Then, late in the first half, McBride got hot, drilling the first of his three consecutive three on a handoff along the left wing. He nailed his second, urgently bringing the ball up the floor, keeping up with the pace of play, drilling the three from the right of the key before popping a deep straightaway three with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter, ending the half.

McBride kept the flow of the offense in the second half, dishing a pair of assists and put the Knicks up 15 after a steal, racing to the other end for an authoritative dunk.

However, the Cavs came storming back and cut it to three with just over a minute to play. As the Knicks brought the ball up the floor, Deuce went it got the ball, surveyed the court, dribbled down the right side, pulled up, and banked in the jumper.

Deuce drew the double team on the following possession and dished over to Quentin Grimes in the corner for the three.

The next time down the floor, McBride put the Cavs away, weaving through the key from right to left, popped out on the left wing and left wide open for the three as McBride finishes with 23 points, five assists, two steals, and five rebounds.

