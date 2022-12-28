Skip to main content

McBride Hits Season-High Tuesday night

Former West Virginia guard Deuce McBride goes for a season-high 14 points

New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride produced a season-high 14 points in the Knicks' overtime road loss against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, marking his third double figure effort of the season. McBride also played a career-high 46 minutes.

Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (right) congratulates New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center.

The former Mountaineer hit a career-best five free throws down the stretch in an attempt to seal the game, but Dallas guard Luka Doncic missed a free throw with four second remaining, grabbed his own rebound and tipped it in for the tie to send it to overtime. 

Donkic led his Mavericks to a 126-121 win, made history as the only NBA player to score 60 points and grab 21 rebounds, also dishing 10 assists for a triple double. 

As for McBride, he had arguably one of his worst shooting performances of the year, despite hitting a season-best 14 points, going 4-14 from the field, including 1-9 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free throw line.

