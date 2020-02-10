McKivitz Receives Invite to the 2020 NFL Combine

MountaineerMaven
Morgantown, WV – Former West Virginia Mountaineer left tackle Colton McKivitz received an invitation to the 2020 NFL Combine. The Combine is held from February 23 – March 2, 2020 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heading into the 2019 season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff leaned on McKivitz as a leader. Being that he was a senior that’s not out of the ordinary. However, Colton was a player that liked to let his play do his talking, but the staff wanted him to step out of his comfort zone and become a vocal leader and he did.

During a tumultuous 5-7 season that saw a lot of shuffling along the offensive line and young offensive linemen was being thrown into the mix, the young group admired McKivitz for being like a big brother and a mentor.

McKivitz received continuous praise from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Moore throughout the season, not only for his continuous growth on the field, but how he evolved as a leader.

However, his play on the field caught the most attention. Following the 2019 season, McKivitz earned a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation Second Team, All-Big 12 First Team and Associated Press All-America third team, along with being named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. 

