Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Means Roughed Up in Return

It was his first apperance for the Orioles since June 5
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Rays spoiled Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Mean returned to the mound on Tuesday night with a 9-3 win. Means made three appearances in the minors prior to returning to the Orioles following a shoulder strain he suffered in early June. 

Randy Arozarena opened the game, doubling off Means followed by a single from Vidal Brujan for the game's first run, and Wander Franco plated him with a sacrifice fly to give the Rays a 2-0 advantage. 

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

Means faced the minimum in the second but gave up a solo home run to Arozarena in the third. Then, in the fourth, Francisco Mejia blasted a two-run home run, giving Tampa pay a 5-1 lead. He went 1-2-3 in the fifth before leaving the game. 

Means tossed five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, and struck out two. 

The former Mountaineer was 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts this season before returning to the Orioles. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

PREVIEW: Best Virginia Meets Team 23 in Round 3 of the TBT

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field
Mountaineers in the Pros

Means Roughed Up in Return

USATSI_15382521_168388579_lowres
Football

Leddie Brown Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

20210720_124737
Football

Photo Gallery: WVU Football Facilities

USATSI_15383053_168388579_lowres
Football

Preseason Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Untitled design (8)
Area 304+

Top Five WVU Targets Nearing Decisions

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 5.34.03 AM
Football

Freshmen Faces: S Davis Mallinger

USATSI_15992788_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Trae Young Takes Shot at WVU During Best Virginia's TBT Game