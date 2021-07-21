Means Roughed Up in Return

It was his first apperance for the Orioles since June 5

The Tampa Bay Rays spoiled Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Mean returned to the mound on Tuesday night with a 9-3 win. Means made three appearances in the minors prior to returning to the Orioles following a shoulder strain he suffered in early June.

Randy Arozarena opened the game, doubling off Means followed by a single from Vidal Brujan for the game's first run, and Wander Franco plated him with a sacrifice fly to give the Rays a 2-0 advantage.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Means faced the minimum in the second but gave up a solo home run to Arozarena in the third. Then, in the fourth, Francisco Mejia blasted a two-run home run, giving Tampa pay a 5-1 lead. He went 1-2-3 in the fifth before leaving the game.

Means tossed five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, and struck out two.

The former Mountaineer was 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts this season before returning to the Orioles.

