June 21, 2018, a day that Jevon Carter and his mother, Cynthia "CJ" Johnson will never forget.

It was a day spent at the Quest Multisport Arena, the same room where the NBA Combine had earlier been held. CJ and Jevon spent time decking out the entire room with West Virginia attire, more specifically WVU photos and balloons. The room, packed with 250 of Carter's biggest supporters - family friends, ministers, teachers, classmates and of course, both sides of the family were present.

And although plenty of food was catered for the draft party, CJ didn't eat a bite. She was more consumed with watching her son's lifelong dream finally become a reality. Three hours later and that aforementioned "lifelong dream", was accomplished after Carter and his 250 guests' heard... "and with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Memphis Grizzlies select Jevon Carter from West Virginia University."

"When Memphis chose him my heart stopped for a few seconds and tears started pouring down my face as I jumped up and threw my arms around Jevon," said CJ. "There was extra screaming coming from my brothers and family members that had traveled from Memphis... to us it felt like he was coming home. Then the music was turned up and the real party began."

That real party continued on until roughly one in the morning, but for Carter's family members, sleep was the last thought on their minds.

"I left with some family where we were up talking for another several hours. Then I went to catch the 6 a.m. flight to Memphis for their press conference and several interviews and right back to Chicago the next day. I literally didn’t sleep for 3 days!"



For CJ, Carter getting drafted to Memphis was a gift from the basketball God's themselves. A gift that was well worth the wait.

"Everyday in Memphis was great for me because I was home and could see every game," said Johnson.

However, the process of being an NBA rookie isn't an easy one, but being an NBA rookie's mother trying to navigate the novel professional process, even harder. For starters, Johnson had to go from seeing her son be the best player on the majority of courts growing up, to wondering if he was even going to grace the court. Add that with the travel to away games, the G-League toll and social media scrutiny, well not something that everyone can handle.

After his inaugural season in Memphis, Carter would be traded to Phoenix on July 3rd, 2019. Johnson, at first was shocked that the Grizzlies would draft Carter only to later trade him, but since then has learned a lot about the business side of the NBA. Disappointed that Carter would be playing so much further away, but still excited for her son's new opportunity with the Suns.

"Memphis is where I grew up," said Johnson. "The Grizzlies were my first NBA team. Memphis is where my family and best friends are...I love everything about Phoenix, but Memphis is my home. I wouldn’t be mad at all if Jevon spent the rest of his career in Phoenix because I love visiting."

Johnson said that she was intrigued by the trade to Phoenix because several fans thought that is where he should have initially been drafted. Adding to that, Carter certainly fit the underdog mentality that was being created in Phoenix.

In the middle of this years NBA season, Carter's name began being mentioned in trade talks, specifically to the Detroit Pistons. Johnson got concerned knowing how much her son loves Phoenix and how unhappy he would have been being traded. Also, she couldn't ignore how viciously cold the city of Detroit can get. Fortunately for Carter and Johnson, those trade talks stalled as Carter earned more minutes under his coach Monty Williams as the season progressed.

The coolest aspect of this whole process has been seeing Mountaineer faithful everywhere Carter goes. It started when he was drafted to Memphis and fans were showing up to games and even Memphis Hustle G-League games. The support didn't stop there. After his trade to the Suns, Mountaineer fans continued to show out.

"They were showing up in groups of 30, 50 and 100+ all over the country and they make it clear they are TEAM CARTER whether the Suns win or lose or even if he doesn’t play, they’re there screaming and smiling in their gold and blue Mountaineer gear."

Johnson explains that Mountaineer fans are easily the best fans in the world, adding that "those 1.8 million will travel the world to support my son."

While Carter isn't a fan of social media, Johnson loves it. She interacts with every fan, reads and replies to every direct message and enjoys reading the good, as well as the bad that comes with having a son in the NBA.

"All fans are welcome to follow me on Twitter & IG: number4mama , Facebook: Cynthia CJ Johnson ....80% of my posts are about MY MVP (most valuable person)."

Make sure to leave a comment showing Johnson your support for Jevon Carter and the family.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35