Mel Kiper's Big Board Currently Features Two Former Mountaineers

With the 2020 National Title game behind us and LSU crowned as the national champion, the college football season is officially put on hold until next year. While that could cause mild depression for avid college football fans, it's important to note that the NFL Draft is right around the corner.

However, for West Virginia fans, the draft isn't necessarily filled with first round talent. This year was obviously, a climbing year, meaning the guys that will be hearing their names announced in the upcoming draft will be slim to none.

With that being said, ESPN draft expert, Mel Kiper, recently released his annual big board featuring two former Mountaineers, Colton McKivitz and Kennedy McKoy.

Colton McKivitz - Senior - 6' 7" 312 lbs - OL

McKivitz, is currently ranked as the 84th overall prospect and the 9th overall offensive tackle on the board. McKivitz could have heard his name announced last year, but he decided to forgo the draft and return for his senior year. McKivitz looks the part, but some scouts are concerned with his lack of athleticism. He played in 49 games in his career at West Virginia and can line up at any offensive line position at the next level. He has the ability to see downfield and open up holes for guys out of the backfield. To go along with his powerful run blocking, he can also provide adequate pass protection.

Kennedy McKoy - Senior - 6' 0" 204 lbs - RB

McKoy is currently ranked 145th overall and the 12th running back on the board. While his numbers were down during his final campaign, McKoy is a back with next level promise. During his sophomore and junior seasons, McKoy had excellent years and showed promise of being the next running back from West Virginia in the NFL.

McKoy doesn't come with blazing speed, but he certainly isn't slow. He has the ability to hit the hole and break away for big plays. However, McKoy hovers in the backfield too long before making his move which plagues his next level value. He can catch balls out of the backfield and is nifty after the catch. Perhaps, the purest reason he could find a home on an NFL roster.

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25th at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas, NV - the new home of the Raiders.

