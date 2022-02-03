Miles McBride Continues to Dominate the G-League

The former Mountaineer is making his case to get more playing time with the Knicks.

Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride has been on quite the tear with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA's G-League. In his last three games, McBride is averaging 31.7 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds while shooting 47% from the field and 53% from beyond the three-point line.

On Tuesday night, McBride put up 40 points (new career-high), 10 assists, and nine rebounds in the 117-107 win over the Delaware Blue Coats. So why is McBride still down in the G-League and not up with the New York Knicks? Turnovers. In that game agains the Delaware he turned it over seven times. In the last three games he's averaging a little over five turnovers per game. If he cleans up that area of his game, he'll get called back up to New York and stay there for good.

New York currently has veterans Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier as the starting guards in their lineup with several young guys battling for playing time along with McBride such as Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Reddish.

As most young players do, McBride will continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and NBA seemingly all season. The Westchester Knicks will be back in action on Friday against the Windy City Bulls, while the New York Knicks will begin a five-game west coast swing against the Lakers on Saturday. McBride will likely join them at some point on the road trip, perhaps even Saturday against the Lakers.

