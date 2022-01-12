Miles McBride Explodes for a Near 40-Point Game

Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride has bounced back and forth between the New York Knicks and their G-League roster, the Westchester Knicks.

On Tuesday night, McBride had a huge outing for the G-League Knicks posting 39 points in the 110-105 win over the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate). He shot 15/26 from the floor, including going 5/9 from three-point range. As good as he was scoring the ball, he did a lot of other really good things by snagging eight rebounds, dishing out seven assists, and collecting five steals.

Westchester doesn't play again until Saturday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, so there is a chance he could get called back up to the big league roster for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

