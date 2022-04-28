JC Hits Playoff Career-Highs in Series Clinching Win

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter's minutes have increased in the NBA Playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks since the injury to three-time all-star selection Khris Middleton in game two of the first round series of the Chicago Bulls.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Carter had seven postseason appearances with the Suns, all in limited roles. However, his time with the Bucks has been fruitful for the fourth-year veteran. Following a series clinching game five win over the Bulls Wednesday night, Carter leads the NBA in plus-minus off the bench at +46 during the playoffs.

The 2018 Naismith Defensive Player hit postseason career-high five steals in the win over the Bulls, also setting playoff career-highs in points (6), and tying a career-highs in minutes (21) and assists (4).

In the last two games, Carter averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 21.0 minutes of action per game, and it appears the Bucks will continue to look to Carter as it was announced Wednesday that Middleton will miss the second round series against the Boston Celtics with a grade two MCL sprain.

Carter signed with the Bucks in February, a day after the Brooklyn Nets waived the Maywood, Illinois native. He averaged 3.6 points per game in 40 appearances for the Nets but in 20 regular season games for Milwaukee he averaged 5.6 ppg on 50.6% shooting from the field, including 55.8% from three-point range.

Jevon Carter and the Bucks will take on the Celtics in game one Sunday at 1:00 EST and is airing on ABC.

