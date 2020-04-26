Mountaineer Families Who Have Made Impacts Over the Years

West Virginia has had some great families come through Morgantown over the years, but today, we highlight a few that excelled between the lines.

Kevin, Kyzir and Ka’Raun White

The White brothers took Morgantown by storm after spending their first two seasons at Lackawanna College and it started with the oldest brother Kevin (2013-14). His numbers exploded from year one to year two after the quarterback room was decimated in his inaugural season as a Mountaineers.

During his senior season, White racked up 1,447 receiving yards, placing him second all-time in receiving yards in a season, and his 109 receptions on the year put him at number three on the all-time list. White was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft with the seventh overall selection.

Ka’Raun (2015-17) began his Mountaineer career the following year. In his three years in the old gold and blue, White racked up 124 total receptions, 1,862 yards and 17 touchdowns at West Virginia. The bulk of his production came in his senior season going for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns on 61 receptions.

Kyzir (2017-18) spent his days on the defensive side of the ball. The hard-hitting safety tallied 114 solo tackles (152 total tackles) four sacks and his three career interceptions all came in his final year. He was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 19th pick in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Gary, Darius and Dante Stills

Gary Stills (1996-98) made a name for himself on what is arguably the greatest defensive eras in Mountaineer history. The former West Virginia linebacker is third all-time in career sacks with 26 and his 12 sacks during the 1997 season place him third for sacks in a season and the 10 he grabbed in his senior years is good enough for sixth. He was then drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft with the 75th overall pick.

Gary's two sons Darius and Dante both grew up and went to high school down the road in Fairmont, West Virginia, and are currently on the defensive line for the Mountaineers.

Darius arrived a year earlier than Dante but in the last two years of battling in the trenches together, they've combined for 82 tackles, 18 sacks, and four forced fumbles. 14 of those sacks came in 2019 both tallying seven apiece.

Marc, Kate and Meg Bulger

Marc Bulger (1996-99) started the family legacy leading the West Virginia offense from 1996 until 1999 making 32 career starts under center. Bulger's 8,153 career passing yards is second all-time in program history and is fourth with 59 passing touchdowns. Bulger was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft but spent seven of his 11 seasons with the St. Louis Rams.

Kate Bulger (2001-2004) never missed a game throughout her illustrious career. She is seventh Mountaineer Women's basketball in total points with 1,732 career points and eighth in scoring average (15.1) plus second in career three-point percentage (41.7%) while being selected for All-Big East honors all four years. She was selected by the WNBA franchise Minnesota Lynx with the 38th pick in the 2004 draft.

Meg Bulger (2004-06, 2008) is sitting one spot below her sister Kate's career points with 1,665. However, Meg ranks ahead of her in career scoring average with 15.4 points per game (6th) and is the all-time three-point percentage at 43.7%. In her four brilliant seasons, she earned All-America honorable mention and All-Big East honors.

Which family did we miss or, who should get an honorable mention? Comment below

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Quinn Burkitt @QuinnBurkitt