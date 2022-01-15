Skip to main content

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

Two Mountaineers are on a bye as several keep their Super Bowl dreams alive during NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoffs are here and several Mountaineers will be making a run to Super Bowl LVI for the coveted Lombardi Trophy this weekend. 

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is sitting home comfortably as his Green Bay Packers earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first round bye, while David Long Jr.'s Tennessee Titans captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will wait for their opponent in the divisional round. 

Quinton Spain and the Cincinnati Bengals kickoff at 4:30 (NBC) on Saturday as they play host the Las Vegas Raiders. Former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will not play for the Raiders due to an ankle injury. 

Saturday night, Yodny Cajuste is active for his first NFL Playoff game as the New England Patriots travel to the frigid temperatures to take on divisional rival the Buffalo Bills in a rubber match Saturday night at 8:15 and will broadcast on CBS. 

Read More

Colton McKivits worked his way onto the San Francisco 49ers' active roster late in the season and will invade Dallas on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 and the game will be televised on CBS. 

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Hakeem Adeniji (77) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
