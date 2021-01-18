Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

Two former West Virginia Mountaineer gridiron greats competed in the NFL Playoffs' divisional round, only one remains.

Heading into the NFL Playoffs' divisional round, only two former West Virginia University Mountaineer football greats, Karl Joseph and Tavon Austin, were left standing.

After recording his first career touchdown during the Wildcard matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Joseph collected an interception and had five solo tackles in the divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Austin collected two punt returns for 17 yards as the Green Bay Packers knocked off the Los Angelos Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers Sunday at 3:05 pm EST on FOX.

S Karl Joseph (Browns 12-5)

Divisional round: @ Chiefs L 22-17

4 solo tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception.

Last Week - Wildcard Weekend: @ Steelers W 48-37

1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery for a touchdown

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

72 tackles (46 solos), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. He started the first four games of the Browns season at safety until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

Playoff Stats

5 solo tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery (touchdown), and a pass deflection,

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 13-3)

Divisional Round: vs. Rams W 32-18

2 punt returns for 17 yards

Wildcard Weekend: The Packers earned the one-seed and have a bye in the first round.

Up Next: NFC Championship vs. Buccaneers

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Tavon Austin (16) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st, and he made his first appearance of the season against the Lions. He ended the regular season with 5 receptions for 20 yards.

Playoff Stats

2 punt returns for 17 yards

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly