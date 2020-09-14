Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1

OL Quinton Spain (Bills)

Started vs Jets

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

1 tackle, 2 pass deflections in loss to Raiders. Played very well after only having four days to learn the defense - was claimed off waivers by the Panthers last Sunday.

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

Named Panthers backup QB for week 1, DNP.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Practice Squad.

S Karl Joseph (Browns)

Started and recorded 5 tackles in loss to Ravens.

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

2 tackles in loss to Rams.

OL Mark Glowinski (Colts)

Started in loss to Jaguars.

S Kyzir White (Chargers)

Started and recorded two tackles, 1 tackle for loss in win vs Bengals.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders)

Started and recorded six tackles in win vs Panthers. Left game with pec injury.

OL Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

Inactive

OL Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

Placed on injured reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

Practice squad

WR David Sills V (Giants)

Placed on injured reserve

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

Saw action on only eight plays

RB Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Practice squad

LB Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

Started and recorded 3 tackles, one tackle for loss, 2 QB hits in win over Falcons.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

Backup to Russell Wilson, DNP.

WR Tavon Austin (49ers)

Out for season with knee injury

OL Colton McKivitz (49ers)

Dressed for game vs Cardinals

WR Kevin White (49ers)

Practice squad

LB David Long Jr. (Titans)

Plays tonight vs Broncos

WR Shelton Gibson (Football Team)

Practice squad

