Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1

Get the lastest on former West Virginia stars in the NFL

In week one of the NFL, five Mountaineers saw action. Kyzir White had the game of the week among the group with five tackles, three solo, and two forced fumbles, including setting up the game-winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 1-0)

vs. Colts 28-16

Backup to Russell Wilson

2020 Browns 11-5

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 0-1)

vs. Seahawks L 28-16

Played all 76 offensive snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 1-0)

vs. Ravens W 33-27

5 tackles (3 solo) 1 TFL

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 0-1)

vs. Cardinals 38-13

Out with a hamstring injury

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 1-0)

vs. Vikings W 27-24

100% offensive snaps and 14% of the special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-1)

vs. Panthers L 19-14

20 offensive snaps and 8 special teams snaps

Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs. Washington W 20-16

5 tackles (3 solo), 2 forced fumbles

Will Grier (Cowboys)

vs. Buccaneers L 31-29

Backup to Dak Prescott

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 0-1)

vs. Dolphins L 17-16

Did not play

Tony Fields II (Brown 0-1)

vs. Chiefs L 33-29

Did not play

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

Kevin White (Saints)

DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)

CB Daryl Worley (Lions)

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

Tavon Austin (Jaguars)

Keith Washington (Saints)

