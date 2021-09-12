September 12, 2021
WATCH: Kyzir White's Forced Fumble Sets up Game-Winner

White quickly gets the ball back for the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers were trailing by three early in the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert threw an interception at the Washington four-yard line. 

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) fumbles the ball on a hit by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.

On the first play, Antonio Gibson took the handoff as corner Asante Samuel Jr. crashed down from the outside, went low while linebacker Kyzir hit him high, punched the ball out and the Chargers were able to recover the ball at the three. 

Three plays later, Herbert hit Mike Williams on a fade to grab the 20-16 lead and held on for the four-point win. 

White finished the day with five tackles, three solo and a forced fumble.  

