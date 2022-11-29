Skip to main content

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

Catch up on Mountaineers playing Sunday on the gridiron.

Seattle Seahawk's Geno Smith continued his consistent season completing roughly 73% of his passes in a nail-biting loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-34. Although the Titans may have lost, David Long's solid season continues having recorded five total tackles and pass deflection in a close 16-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-5)

This Week

27/37, 328 yds, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Last Week

DNP (Bye)

SEASON STATS

257/353, 72.8% completion (Leads NFL), 19 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

4 snaps played

OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 6-5)

This Week

61 total snaps played

Last Week

67 total snaps played

SEASON STATS

218 total snaps played

LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 4-7)

This Week

3 solo tackles

Last Week

2 totals tackles

SEASON STATS

11 total tackles, 7 solo tackles

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 7-4)

This Week

3 special teams snaps

Last Week

13 total snaps

Season Stats

78 total snaps

WR David Sills (New York Giants 7-4)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

11 receptions, 106 yards,

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-4)

This Week

5 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Last Week

9 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 3 TFL

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 51 solo tackles, and 1 interception

TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-9)

This Week

1 reception, 3 yards

Last Week

21 total snaps played

SEASON STATS

4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles

QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 8-3)

This Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

Last Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

SEASON STATS

Yet to play.

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)

This Week

3 total tackles

Last Week

6 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

SEASON STATS

72 total tackles, 43 solo tackles

ILB Nick Kwiatkowski (Atlanta Falcons 5-7)

This Week

20 special teams snaps

Last Week

22 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 4-7)

This Week

12 total snaps

Last Week

41 total snaps, 2 targets, 1 solo tackle

SEASON STATS

5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 2 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle

CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 7-4)

This Week

14 special teams snaps

Last Week

11 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

1 assisted tackle

S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 4-7)

This Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

Last Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

SEASON STATS

N/A

OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 7-4)

This Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (64)

Last Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (76)

SEASON STATS

Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 11 games

DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 6-4)

This Week

3 total tackles

Last Week

DNP (Bye)

SEASON STATS

11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack

