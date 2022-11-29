Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12
Seattle Seahawk's Geno Smith continued his consistent season completing roughly 73% of his passes in a nail-biting loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-34. Although the Titans may have lost, David Long's solid season continues having recorded five total tackles and pass deflection in a close 16-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-5)
This Week
27/37, 328 yds, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
Last Week
DNP (Bye)
SEASON STATS
257/353, 72.8% completion (Leads NFL), 19 touchdowns, 5 interceptions
T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
4 snaps played
OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 6-5)
This Week
61 total snaps played
Last Week
67 total snaps played
SEASON STATS
218 total snaps played
LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 4-7)
This Week
3 solo tackles
Last Week
2 totals tackles
SEASON STATS
11 total tackles, 7 solo tackles
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 7-4)
This Week
3 special teams snaps
Last Week
13 total snaps
Season Stats
78 total snaps
WR David Sills (New York Giants 7-4)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
11 receptions, 106 yards,
LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-4)
This Week
5 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection
Last Week
9 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 3 TFL
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 51 solo tackles, and 1 interception
TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-9)
This Week
1 reception, 3 yards
Last Week
21 total snaps played
SEASON STATS
4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles
QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 8-3)
This Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
Last Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
SEASON STATS
Yet to play.
S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)
This Week
3 total tackles
Last Week
6 total tackles, 4 solo tackles
SEASON STATS
72 total tackles, 43 solo tackles
ILB Nick Kwiatkowski (Atlanta Falcons 5-7)
This Week
20 special teams snaps
Last Week
22 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles
WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 4-7)
This Week
12 total snaps
Last Week
41 total snaps, 2 targets, 1 solo tackle
SEASON STATS
5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 2 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle
CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 7-4)
This Week
14 special teams snaps
Last Week
11 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
1 assisted tackle
S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 4-7)
This Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
Last Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
SEASON STATS
N/A
OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 7-4)
This Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (64)
Last Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (76)
SEASON STATS
Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 11 games
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 6-4)
This Week
3 total tackles
Last Week
DNP (Bye)
SEASON STATS
11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack
