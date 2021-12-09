Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

Following week 13 of NFL action, several former Mountaineers made significant contributions to their organizations. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White tied his counterpart Drue Tranquil for a team-leading 10 tackles in a big conference road win at Cincinnati. Guards Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts) and Quinton Spain (Cincinnati Bengals) continue to push their squads to playoff contention, and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Tavon Austin snagged his 11th reception of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski came back from an ankle injury but, after injuring the same ankle, left the game early against Washington, and New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco was out versus the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 4-8)

vs. 49ers W 30-23

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week: @ Washington

Backup to Russell Wilson

SEASON STATS

65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-6)

@ Texas W 31-0

Played 62 offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Buccaneers

Played 95.7% of the offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over several weeks.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-6)

vs. Washington L 17-15

Played eight special teams snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury. He missed several weeks prior with an ankle injury.

Last Week: @ Cowboys

Out with an ankle injury

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-4)

BYE

Last Week @ Patriots

Out with a hamstring injury

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-5)

vs. Chargers L 41-22

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Steelers

Played 85.3% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-9)

vs. Eagles L 33-18

Out with an ankle injury

Last Week @ Houston

21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 7-5)

@ Bengals W 41-22

Tied for the team lead in tackles with 10, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Last Week @ Broncos

12 tackles (9 solos), 0.5 tackle for a loss

SEASON STATS

96 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 8-4)

@ Saints W 27-17

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

Last Week vs. Raiders

Did not dress but is still on the active roster

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-4)

@ Bills W 14-10

Did not see any action.

Last Week vs. Titans

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 6-6)

BYE

Last Week @ Ravens

He played 10 special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 99 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-7)

BYE

Last Week @ Dolphins

Inactive due to injury

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-9)

@ Rams L 37-7

one reception for nine yards.

Last Week vs. Falcons

Two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.

SEASON STATS

Tavon has 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 9-3)

BYE

Last Week vs. Rams

6 tackles, including three solo tackles and a pick-six.

SEASON STATS

37 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

WR Kevin White (Saints) - He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

