Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13
Following week 13 of NFL action, several former Mountaineers made significant contributions to their organizations. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White tied his counterpart Drue Tranquil for a team-leading 10 tackles in a big conference road win at Cincinnati. Guards Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts) and Quinton Spain (Cincinnati Bengals) continue to push their squads to playoff contention, and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Tavon Austin snagged his 11th reception of the season.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski came back from an ankle injury but, after injuring the same ankle, left the game early against Washington, and New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco was out versus the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 4-8)
vs. 49ers W 30-23
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: @ Washington
Backup to Russell Wilson
SEASON STATS
65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-6)
@ Texas W 31-0
Played 62 offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Buccaneers
Played 95.7% of the offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over several weeks.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-6)
vs. Washington L 17-15
Played eight special teams snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury. He missed several weeks prior with an ankle injury.
Last Week: @ Cowboys
Out with an ankle injury
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-4)
BYE
Last Week @ Patriots
Out with a hamstring injury
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 7-5)
vs. Chargers L 41-22
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
Last Week vs. Steelers
Played 85.3% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-9)
vs. Eagles L 33-18
Out with an ankle injury
Last Week @ Houston
21 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 7-5)
@ Bengals W 41-22
Tied for the team lead in tackles with 10, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.
Last Week @ Broncos
12 tackles (9 solos), 0.5 tackle for a loss
SEASON STATS
96 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 8-4)
@ Saints W 27-17
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
Last Week vs. Raiders
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-4)
@ Bills W 14-10
Did not see any action.
Last Week vs. Titans
Did Not Play
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 6-6)
BYE
Last Week @ Ravens
He played 10 special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 99 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-7)
BYE
Last Week @ Dolphins
Inactive due to injury
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-9)
@ Rams L 37-7
one reception for nine yards.
Last Week vs. Falcons
Two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.
SEASON STATS
Tavon has 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 9-3)
BYE
Last Week vs. Rams
6 tackles, including three solo tackles and a pick-six.
SEASON STATS
37 tackles, including 33 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble in seven.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.
WR Kevin White (Saints) - He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)
S Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
