Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

Week 13 was a successful one for the Mountaineers in the NFL. Geno Smith had a stellar game, throwing three touchdowns to go along with 367 passing yards. He led the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-23. Tony Fields recorded his first interception, returning it for a touchdown in a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Kyzir White helped lead the Eagles to a win over the Tennessee Titans and added to his career high in pass deflections which stand at five.

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-5)

This Week

28/39, 367 yds, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Last Week

27/37, 328 yds, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

SEASON STATS

285/392, 72.7% completion (Leads NFL), 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 11-1)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

4 snaps played

OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 6-6)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

61 total snaps played

SEASON STATS

218 total snaps played

LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 5-7)

This Week

3 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown

Last Week

3 solo tackles

SEASON STATS

15 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 8-4)

This Week

7 special teams snaps

Last Week

3 special teams snaps

Season Stats

85 total snaps

WR David Sills (New York Giants 7-4-1)

This Week

1 offensive snap

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

11 receptions, 106 yards,

LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-5)

This Week

1 solo tackle

Last Week

5 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception

TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-10)

This Week

3 total snaps

Last Week

1 reception, 3 yards

SEASON STATS

4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles

QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 8-3)

This Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

Last Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

SEASON STATS

Yet to play.

S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)

This Week

5 total tackles, 1 pass deflection

Last Week

3 total tackles

SEASON STATS

77 total tackles, 46 solo tackles and 5 pass deflections

ILB Nick Kwiatkowski (Atlanta Falcons 5-8)

This Week

21 special teams snaps

Last Week

20 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 4-7)

This Week

23 total snaps, 1 assisted tackle

Last Week

12 total snaps

SEASON STATS

5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles and 1 solo tackle

CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 7-4)

This Week

18 special teams snaps, 2 solo tackles

Last Week

14 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

3 total tackles

S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 4-7)

This Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

Last Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

SEASON STATS

N/A

OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 7-4-1)

This Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (66)

Last Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (64)

SEASON STATS

Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 12 games

DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 7-5)

This Week

2 solo tackles

Last Week

3 total tackles

SEASON STATS

11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack

