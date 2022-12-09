Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13
Week 13 was a successful one for the Mountaineers in the NFL. Geno Smith had a stellar game, throwing three touchdowns to go along with 367 passing yards. He led the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-23. Tony Fields recorded his first interception, returning it for a touchdown in a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Kyzir White helped lead the Eagles to a win over the Tennessee Titans and added to his career high in pass deflections which stand at five.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-5)
This Week
28/39, 367 yds, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Last Week
27/37, 328 yds, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception
SEASON STATS
285/392, 72.7% completion (Leads NFL), 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 11-1)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
4 snaps played
OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 6-6)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
61 total snaps played
SEASON STATS
218 total snaps played
LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 5-7)
This Week
3 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
Last Week
3 solo tackles
SEASON STATS
15 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 8-4)
This Week
7 special teams snaps
Last Week
3 special teams snaps
Season Stats
85 total snaps
WR David Sills (New York Giants 7-4-1)
This Week
1 offensive snap
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
11 receptions, 106 yards,
LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-5)
This Week
1 solo tackle
Last Week
5 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception
TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-10)
This Week
3 total snaps
Last Week
1 reception, 3 yards
SEASON STATS
4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles
Read More
QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 8-3)
This Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
Last Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
SEASON STATS
Yet to play.
S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 10-1)
This Week
5 total tackles, 1 pass deflection
Last Week
3 total tackles
SEASON STATS
77 total tackles, 46 solo tackles and 5 pass deflections
ILB Nick Kwiatkowski (Atlanta Falcons 5-8)
This Week
21 special teams snaps
Last Week
20 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles
WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 4-7)
This Week
23 total snaps, 1 assisted tackle
Last Week
12 total snaps
SEASON STATS
5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles and 1 solo tackle
CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 7-4)
This Week
18 special teams snaps, 2 solo tackles
Last Week
14 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
3 total tackles
S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 4-7)
This Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
Last Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
SEASON STATS
N/A
OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 7-4-1)
This Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (66)
Last Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (64)
SEASON STATS
Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 12 games
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 7-5)
This Week
2 solo tackles
Last Week
3 total tackles
SEASON STATS
11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on social media:
Facebook - Mountaineers Now
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Jakob Janoski at @jakobjanoski