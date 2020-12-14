Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 14

We catch up with the Mountaineers in Week 14 of the NFL

Tavon Austin made his first appearance of the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers. Kyzir White led the Charger in tackles in his first game back off the COVID-19/Reserve List and Geno Smith saw his first action of the season as the Seahawks beatdown the Jets to highlight the Mountaineers in week 14 of the NFL.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 9-4)

vs. Jets W 40-3

Back up to Russell Wilson but came in late in the game went 4-5 for 33 yards.

S Karl Joseph (Browns 9-3)

vs. Ravens Monday night 8:15

Season Stats

38 tackles, (28 solo), and a fumble recovery. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 5-8)

vs. Football Team L 23-15

Season Stats

Colton McKivitz made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-4)

vs. Raiders W 44-27

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB David Long Jr (Titans 9-4)

vs. Jaguars W 31-10

5 tackles (2 solo)

Season Stats

25 tackles (13 solo), 1 forced fumble, a pass deflection, and a tackle for a loss

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 7-6)

vs. Colts L 44-27

5 tackles (2 solo)

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 71 tackles (48 solo), 4 pass deflections, 2 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 4-9)

vs. Broncos L 32-27

1 solo tackle

Season Stats

46 tackles (38 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-9)

vs. Broncos L 32-27

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in all six games, including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-10-1)

vs. Cowboys L 30-7

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-9)

vs. Falcons W 20-17

7 tackles (5 solo)

Season Stats

White leads the team with 73 tackles, including 48 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 10-3)

vs. Lions W 31-24

2 receptions for 8 yards

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st and made his first appearance of the season against the Lions.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-13)

vs. Seahawks L 40-3

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

WR Shelton Gibson (Panthers 4-9)

vs Broncos L 32-27

Season Stats

Gibson got his first call to the 53-man roster prior to this week.

Inactive

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 8-5)

Season Stats

Pankey has been back and forth from the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's played 28 offensive snaps on the season.

Will Grier (Panthers 4-9)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-7)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season.

On practice squad:

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers 11-2)

Season Stats

Smallwood was called up to the 53-man last in week 11 and contributed on two special teams plays.

CB Daryl Worley (Raiders 7-6)

Season Stats

He was released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Worley last week of the Bills practice squad. He has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

WR Kevin White (49ers 5-8)

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Keith Washington (Saints)

IR, out for season:

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

