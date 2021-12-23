Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 15

Former West Virginia safety turned NFL linebacker Kyzir continues to lead the Las Angeles Chargers in tackles with 115 and tackles for a loss (7). Guards Quinton Spain (Cincinnati Bengals) and Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts) played 100% of the offensive snaps and Trevon Wesco hauled in his third reception of the season while Tavon Austin has now caught a pass in five consecutive games.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-9)

@ Rams L 20-10

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week: @ Texans

Backup to Russell Wilson

SEASON STATS

65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 8-6)

vs. Patriots W 27-17

Played 100% of the offensive snaps

Last Week BYE

SEASON STATS

In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 7-7)

@ Browns W 16-14

Injured reserve

Last Week: @ Chiefs

Injured reserve

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 9-5)

@ Steelers

Out with a hamstring injury

Last Week vs. Jaguars

Out with a hamstring injury

SEASON STATS

He has 66 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 8-6)

@ Broncos W 15-10

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

Last Week vs. 49ers

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 3-11)

@ Dolphins L 31-24

One catch for 19 yards

Last Week vs. Saints

Out with an ankle injury

SEASON STATS

Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 141 offensive snaps and 105 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 4-10)

vs. Vikings L 19-9

Four tackles (1 solo)

Last Week @ Packers

Played 39 defensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has five tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-6)

vs. Chiefs L 34-28

A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-best nine solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

Last Week vs. Giants

A team-leading 10 tackles, including five solo tackles.

SEASON STATS:

115 tackles, including 77 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 10-4)

@ Giants W 21-6

Inactive

Last Week @ Washington

Injured reserve

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-5)

@ Colts L 27-17

Did not see any action.

Last Week BYE

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-7)

vs. Raiders L 16-14

In COVID-19 protocols

Last Week vs. Ravens

Played 13 special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-9)

@ Bills L 31-14

1 tackle

Last Week vs. Falcons

Injured reserve

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 128 special teams snaps and 50 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied eight tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-12)

@ Texans L 30-16

One reception for 11 yards

Last Week @ Titans

Three receptions for 17 yards.

SEASON STATS

Tavon has 15 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 11-3)

@ Ravens W 31-30

A team-leading nine solo tackles

Last Week vs. Bears

An interception for a touchdown, two pass deflections and two solo tackles.

SEASON STATS

48 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble in nine games.

WR Kevin White (Saints 7-7)

@ Buccaneers W 9-0

Practice squad

Last Week @ Jets

Played 12 offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)

S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

