Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

We take a look around week 16 of the NFL and catch up with the Mountaineers

Tavon Austin will be on primetime television Sunday night at 8:20 as the Packers take on the Titans. Colton McKivitz is back on the active roster after missing week 15 due to COVID-19. Kyzir White went to the season-ending injury list after suffering a hamstring injury and Kevin White, Daryl Worley, and Nick Kwiatkoski went on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 10-4)

vs. Rams 4:25

Last Week: Back up to Russell Wilson.

Season Stats

Attempts: 4-5 / Yards: 33

S Karl Joseph (Browns 10-4)

vs. Jets 1:00

Last Week: 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, 2 pass deflections

Season Stats

55 tackles, (41 solo), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 10-4)

vs. Steelers 1:00

Last Week: 100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB David Long Jr (Titans 10-4)

vs. Packers 8:20

Last Week: 12 tackles (6 solo), 0.5 tackles for a loss, 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

37 tackles (19 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for a loss

DB Rasul Douglas Panthers (4-10)

vs. Football Team 4:05

Last Week: 7 tackles (6 solo)

Season Stats

54 tackles (44 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-10)

vs. Football Team 4:05

Last Week: 15 special team snaps

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in all six games, including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 3-10-1)

vs. Texans 1:00

Last Week: 100% offensive stats

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 11-3)

vs. Titans 8:20

Last Week: 1 punt return for 5 yards

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st and made his first appearance of the season against the Lions.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-13)

vs. Browns 1:00

Last Week: 17 offensive snaps and 4 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 5-9)

vs. Cardinals W 20-12

Last Week: placed on COVID-19/Reserve list

Season Stats

Colton McKivitz made his first NFL start in week 13 versus the Rams and has remained the starter ever since until week 15 when he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list before returning back to the active list for week 16.

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 10-5)

vs. Raiders W 26-25

Last Week: Did not play

Season Stats

Pankey has been back and forth from the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's played 28 offensive snaps on the season.

Inactive

CB Daryl Worley (Raiders 7-8) - placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

Season Stats

He was released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Worley last week off the Bills practice squad. He has 21 tackles (16 solo), and 2 pass deflections on the year.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 7-8) - placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 81 tackles (53 solo), 4 pass deflections, 2 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

Will Grier (Panthers 4-10)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-8)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season.

On practice squad:

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers 11-2)

Season Stats

Smallwood was called up to the 53-man last in week 11 and contributed on two special teams plays

WR Kevin White (49ers 5-9) - placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Keith Washington (Saints)

WR Shelton Gibson (Panthers 4-10)

IR, out for season:

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-9) - White injured his hamstring and with just two weeks left in the season, the team felt that he would not be able to return and will give him a head start on getting back to full strength.

Last Week: 2 solo tackles

Season Stats

White leads the team with 77 tackles, including 50 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections.

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

