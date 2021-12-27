Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 16 of the NFL
    West Virginia football legend Tavon Austin snatched a season-high six receptions for 68 yards against the New York Jets while former WVU safety Kyzir White continues to lead the San Diego Chargers defense with 11 tackles versus the Houston Texans. 

    Rasul Douglas continues to play at a Pro Bowl level following two interceptions in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The two picks bring his total to five in just 10 games, moving him to fourth in the league in interceptions. 

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a late fourth quarter pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during their football game on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-10)

    vs. Bears L 25-24

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    Last Week: @ Rams

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-6)

    @ Cardinals W 22-16

    Reserve/COVID-19 list

    Last Week vs. Patriots

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 8-7)

    vs. Broncos W 17-13

    Injured reserve

    Last Week: @ Browns

    Injured reserve

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 10-5)

    vs. 49ers W 20-17

    Out with a hamstring injury

    Last Week @ Steelers

    Out with a hamstring injury

    SEASON STATS

    He has 66 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 9-6)

    vs. Ravens W 41-21

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Broncos

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 4-11)

    vs. Jaguars W 26-21

    He played 22 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. 

    Last Week @ Dolphins

    One catch for 19 yards

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 177 offensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

    LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 5-10)

    @ Seahawks W 25-24

    One tackle

    Last Week vs. Vikings

    Four tackles (1 solo)

    SEASON STATS

    Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has six tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-7)

    @ Texans L 41-29

    A team-leading 11 tackles, including six solo tackles.

    Last Week vs. Chiefs

    A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-best nine solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

    SEASON STATS:

    126 tackles, including 83 solo tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman (26) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and middle linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 11-4)

    vs. Washington

    Inactive

    Last Week @ Giants

    Inactive

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-6)

    vs. Bills L 33-21

    Did not see any action.

    Last Week @ Colts

    Did not see any action.

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-8)

    @ Packers L 24-22

    In COVID-19 protocols

    Last Week vs. Raiders 

    In COVID-19 protocols

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-10)

    vs. Buccaneers L 32-6 

    Two solo tackles

    Last Week @ Bills

    One tackle

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 144 special teams snaps and 91 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied 10 tackles (6 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-13)

    @ Jets L 26-21

    Six receptions for 68 yards and three carries for 21 yards. 

    Last Week @ Texans

    One reception for 11 yards

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has 21 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown, and three rushing attempts for 21 yards. 

    Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) gains yards after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 12-3)

    vs. W 24-22

    Five solo tackles and two interceptions

    Last Week vs. Ravens

    A team-leading nine solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    53 tackles, including 49 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions and a forced fumble in 10.

    WR Kevin White (Saints 7-7)

    vs. Dolphins Monday night 8:15 ESPN

    Practice squad

    Last Week @ Buccaneers

    Practice Squad

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

    CB Daryl Worley (Ravens 8-7)

    @ Bengals L 41-21

    Five solo tackles

    Last Week Free Agent

    SEASON STATS

    Worley began his season making three appearances for the Detroit Lions and accumulating two tackles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens prior to week 16. He has seven tackles, five solo tackles in four games on the year. 

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)

    S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

