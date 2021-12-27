Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

West Virginia football legend Tavon Austin snatched a season-high six receptions for 68 yards against the New York Jets while former WVU safety Kyzir White continues to lead the San Diego Chargers defense with 11 tackles versus the Houston Texans.

Rasul Douglas continues to play at a Pro Bowl level following two interceptions in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The two picks bring his total to five in just 10 games, moving him to fourth in the league in interceptions.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a late fourth quarter pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during their football game on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-10)

vs. Bears L 25-24

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week: @ Rams

SEASON STATS

65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-6)

@ Cardinals W 22-16

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Last Week vs. Patriots

Played 100% of the offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 8-7)

vs. Broncos W 17-13

Injured reserve

Last Week: @ Browns

SEASON STATS

21 tackles, 13 solos, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 10-5)

vs. 49ers W 20-17

Out with a hamstring injury

Last Week @ Steelers

SEASON STATS

He has 66 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 9-6)

vs. Ravens W 41-21

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

Last Week @ Broncos

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 4-11)

vs. Jaguars W 26-21

He played 22 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

Last Week @ Dolphins

One catch for 19 yards

SEASON STATS

Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 177 offensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 5-10)

@ Seahawks W 25-24

One tackle

Last Week vs. Vikings

Four tackles (1 solo)

SEASON STATS

Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has six tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-7)

@ Texans L 41-29

A team-leading 11 tackles, including six solo tackles.

Last Week vs. Chiefs

A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-best nine solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

SEASON STATS:

126 tackles, including 83 solo tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 11-4)

vs. Washington

Inactive

Last Week @ Giants

Inactive

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-6)

vs. Bills L 33-21

Did not see any action.

Last Week @ Colts

Did not see any action.

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-8)

@ Packers L 24-22

In COVID-19 protocols

Last Week vs. Raiders

In COVID-19 protocols

SEASON STATS

Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-10)

vs. Buccaneers L 32-6

Two solo tackles

Last Week @ Bills

One tackle

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 144 special teams snaps and 91 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied 10 tackles (6 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-13)

@ Jets L 26-21

Six receptions for 68 yards and three carries for 21 yards.

Last Week @ Texans

One reception for 11 yards

SEASON STATS

Tavon has 21 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown, and three rushing attempts for 21 yards.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) gains yards after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 12-3)

vs. W 24-22

Five solo tackles and two interceptions

Last Week vs. Ravens

A team-leading nine solo tackles

SEASON STATS

53 tackles, including 49 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions and a forced fumble in 10.

WR Kevin White (Saints 7-7)

vs. Dolphins Monday night 8:15 ESPN

Practice squad

Last Week @ Buccaneers

Practice Squad

SEASON STATS

He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

CB Daryl Worley (Ravens 8-7)

@ Bengals L 41-21

Five solo tackles

Last Week Free Agent

SEASON STATS

Worley began his season making three appearances for the Detroit Lions and accumulating two tackles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens prior to week 16. He has seven tackles, five solo tackles in four games on the year.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)

S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

