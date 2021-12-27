Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16
West Virginia football legend Tavon Austin snatched a season-high six receptions for 68 yards against the New York Jets while former WVU safety Kyzir White continues to lead the San Diego Chargers defense with 11 tackles versus the Houston Texans.
Rasul Douglas continues to play at a Pro Bowl level following two interceptions in the win over the Cleveland Browns. The two picks bring his total to five in just 10 games, moving him to fourth in the league in interceptions.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 5-10)
vs. Bears L 25-24
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: @ Rams
SEASON STATS
65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-6)
@ Cardinals W 22-16
Reserve/COVID-19 list
Last Week vs. Patriots
Played 100% of the offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased over the last several weeks.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 8-7)
vs. Broncos W 17-13
Injured reserve
Last Week: @ Browns
Injured reserve
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 10-5)
vs. 49ers W 20-17
Out with a hamstring injury
Last Week @ Steelers
Out with a hamstring injury
SEASON STATS
He has 66 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 9-6)
vs. Ravens W 41-21
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
Last Week @ Broncos
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 4-11)
vs. Jaguars W 26-21
He played 22 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
Last Week @ Dolphins
One catch for 19 yards
SEASON STATS
Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 177 offensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 5-10)
@ Seahawks W 25-24
One tackle
Last Week vs. Vikings
Four tackles (1 solo)
SEASON STATS
Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has six tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 8-7)
@ Texans L 41-29
A team-leading 11 tackles, including six solo tackles.
Last Week vs. Chiefs
A team-leading nine tackles, including a team-best nine solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.
SEASON STATS:
126 tackles, including 83 solo tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 11-4)
vs. Washington
Inactive
Last Week @ Giants
Inactive
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 9-6)
vs. Bills L 33-21
Did not see any action.
Last Week @ Colts
Did not see any action.
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-8)
@ Packers L 24-22
In COVID-19 protocols
Last Week vs. Raiders
In COVID-19 protocols
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-10)
vs. Buccaneers L 32-6
Two solo tackles
Last Week @ Bills
One tackle
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 144 special teams snaps and 91 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied 10 tackles (6 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-13)
@ Jets L 26-21
Six receptions for 68 yards and three carries for 21 yards.
Last Week @ Texans
One reception for 11 yards
SEASON STATS
Tavon has 21 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown, and three rushing attempts for 21 yards.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 12-3)
vs. W 24-22
Five solo tackles and two interceptions
Last Week vs. Ravens
A team-leading nine solo tackles
SEASON STATS
53 tackles, including 49 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 12 pass deflections, five interceptions and a forced fumble in 10.
WR Kevin White (Saints 7-7)
vs. Dolphins Monday night 8:15 ESPN
Practice squad
Last Week @ Buccaneers
Practice Squad
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.
CB Daryl Worley (Ravens 8-7)
@ Bengals L 41-21
Five solo tackles
Last Week Free Agent
SEASON STATS
Worley began his season making three appearances for the Detroit Lions and accumulating two tackles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens prior to week 16. He has seven tackles, five solo tackles in four games on the year.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)
S Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
