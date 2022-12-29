Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16
The Seattle Seahawks took their third straight loss, losing to Kansas City Chiefs 24-10 behind Pro Bowler Geno Smith's 1 touchdown performance.
Tony Fields had himself a career day, recording 10 total tackles in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. .
Philadelphia Eagles safety Kyzir White recorded six total tackles in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-8)
This Week
25/40, 215 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Last Week
31/44, 238 yards, 1 touchdown
SEASON STATS
362/512, 71.4% completion (Leads NFL), 3886 yards, 27 touchdowns, 9 interceptions
T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 13-2)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
4 snaps played
OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 7-8)
This Week
4 offensive snaps played
Last Week
1 offensive snap played
SEASON STATS
226 total snaps played
LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 6-9)
This Week
6 solo tackles, 10 total tackles
Last Week
4 solo tackles,
SEASON STATS
31 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 10-4)
This Week
7 special teams snaps
Last Week
7 special teams snaps
Season Stats
105 total snaps
WR David Sills (New York Giants 8-5-1)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
11 receptions, 106 yards,
LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-8)
This Week
DNP (IR)
Last Week
DNP (IR)
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception
TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-12)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles
Read More
QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 11-4)
This Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
Last Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
SEASON STATS
Yet to play.
S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-2)
This Week
6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks
Last Week
6 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss
SEASON STATS
77 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 5 pass deflections
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 5-9)
This Week
1 assisted tackle
Last Week
19 special teams snaps played
SEASON STATS
5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles
WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 5-9)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle
CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 9-5)
This Week
DNP (IR)
Last Week
DNP (IR)
SEASON STATS
3 total tackles
S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8)
This Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
Last Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
SEASON STATS
N/A
OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 8-6-1)
This Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (69)
Last Week
Played 100% of offensive snaps (63)
SEASON STATS
Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 12 games
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 7-8)
This Week
1 quarterback hit
Last Week
3 total tackles
SEASON STATS
11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack
