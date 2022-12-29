Skip to main content

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16

Catch up on your Mountaineers playing on the gridiron.

The Seattle Seahawks took their third straight loss, losing to Kansas City Chiefs 24-10 behind Pro Bowler Geno Smith's 1 touchdown performance. 

Tony Fields had himself a career day, recording 10 total tackles in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. .

Philadelphia Eagles safety Kyzir White recorded six total tackles in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-8)

This Week

25/40, 215 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Last Week

31/44, 238 yards, 1 touchdown

SEASON STATS

362/512, 71.4% completion (Leads NFL), 3886 yards, 27 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 13-2)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

4 snaps played

OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 7-8)

This Week

4 offensive snaps played

Last Week

1 offensive snap played

SEASON STATS

226 total snaps played

LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 6-9)

This Week

6 solo tackles, 10 total tackles

Last Week

4 solo tackles, 

SEASON STATS

31 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 10-4)

This Week

7 special teams snaps

Last Week

7 special teams snaps

Season Stats

105 total snaps

WR David Sills (New York Giants 8-5-1)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

11 receptions, 106 yards,

LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-8)

This Week

DNP (IR)

Last Week

DNP (IR)

SEASON STATS

85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception

TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-12)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 solo tackles

QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 11-4)

This Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

Last Week

DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)

SEASON STATS

Yet to play.

S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-2)

This Week

6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks

Last Week

6 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

SEASON STATS

77 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 5 pass deflections

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 5-9)

This Week

1 assisted tackle

Last Week

19 special teams snaps played

SEASON STATS

5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 5-9)

This Week

DNP

Last Week

DNP

SEASON STATS

5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 solo tackle

CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 9-5)

This Week

DNP (IR)

Last Week

DNP (IR)

SEASON STATS

3 total tackles

S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8)

This Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

Last Week

Injured reserve (ankle)

SEASON STATS

N/A

OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 8-6-1)

This Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (69)

Last Week

Played 100% of offensive snaps (63)

SEASON STATS

Played 99% of all offensive snaps, and has started all 12 games

DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 7-8)

This Week

1 quarterback hit

Last Week

3 total tackles

SEASON STATS

11 combined tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1 sack

