    January 4, 2022
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 17

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends following week 17 of the NFL
    Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White led the team in tackles with 11 in a division win over the Broncos while Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. returned to action, tallying four tackles and an interception after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, and was placed on the COVID-10/Injured reserve list. 

    Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain went down with an ankle sprain and is expected to return for the playoffs, and Trevon Wesco is out for the year with a knee injury. 

    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 6-10)

    vs. Lions W 51-29

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    Last Week: vs. Bears

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-7)

    vs. Raiders L 23-20

    Played all 59 offensive snaps

    Last Week vs. Patriots

    COVID-19/Reserve list

    SEASON STATS

    In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased until having to sit due to COVID_19 protocols over the last several weeks.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 9-7)

    @ Colts W 23-20

    Injured reserve

    Last Week: vs. Denver

    Injured reserve

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 11-5)

    @ Dolphins W 34-3

    Four tackles, including two solo tackles and an interception.

    Last Week vs. 49ers

    Out with a hamstring injury

    SEASON STATS

    He has 70 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 10-6)

    vs. Chiefs W 34-31

    Played 44.3% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps before leaving the game early with an ankle sprain. 

    Last Week vs. Ravens. 

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 4-12)

    vs. Buccaneers L 28-24

    Out for the year with a knee injury

    Last Week vs. Jaguars

    He played 22 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 177 offensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.

    LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 6-10)

    vs. Giants W 29-3

    He played 32 defensive snaps

    Last Week @ Seahawks

    One tackle

    SEASON STATS

    Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has six tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 9-7)

    vs. Broncos W 34-13

    A team-leading 11 tackles, including five solo tackles and .05 tackle for a loss. 

    Last Week @ Texans

    A team-leading 11 tackles, including six solo tackles

    SEASON STATS:

    137 tackles, including 88 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) breaks loose from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) for a short gain in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 11-5)

    vs. Cardinals L 25-22

    Inactive

    Last Week vs. Washington

    Inactive

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 10-6)

    vs. Jaguars W 50-10

    Did not see any action.

    Last Week vs. Bills

    Did not see any action.

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-9)

    @ Steelers L 26-14

    In COVID-19 protocols

    Last Week @ Packers

    In COVID-19 protocols

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-11)

    @ Saints L 18-10

    Two tackles, including one solo tackle. 

    Last Week vs. Buccaneers 

    Two solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 157 special teams snaps and 122 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied 12 tackles (7 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-14)

    @ Patriots L 50-10

    Three receptions for 2 yards, and three yards on a punt return. 

    Last Week @ Jets

    Six receptions for 68 yards and 21 rushing yards on three attempts. 

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown, and three rushing attempts for 21 yards. He also has two punt returns for three yards. 

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 13-3)

    vs. Vikings W 37-10

    Three solo tackles, including two solo tackles and a pass deflection. 

    Last Week vs. Browns

    Five solo tackles and two interceptions

    SEASON STATS

    56 tackles, including 51 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions, two for touchdowns, and a forced fumble in 11 games.

    WR Kevin White (Saints 8-8)

    @ Panthers W 18-10

    Practice squad

    Last Week vs. Dolphins

    Practice Squad

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.

    CB Daryl Worley (Ravens 8-8)

    @ Bengals 20-19

    Practice Squad

    Last Week @ Bengals

    Five solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    Worley began his season making three appearances for the Detroit Lions and accumulating two tackles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens prior to week 16. He has seven tackles, five solo tackles in four games on the year.

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)

    S Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

