September 20, 2021
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 2 of the NFL
In week two of the NFL season, seven former West Virginia Mountaineers saw action. Offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Quinton Spain played 100% of the offensive snaps while Kyzir White and David Long Jr. made the stat sheet. 

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 1-1)

vs. Titans L 33-30

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last week: vs. Colts 

Backup to Russell Wilson

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-1)

vs. Rams L 27-24 

Played 100% of the offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Seahawks

Played all 76 offensive snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 2-0)

@ Steelers W 26-17

Out due to concussion protocol

Last Week vs. Ravens

5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL

Out due to concussion protocol

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 1-1)

@ Seahawks W 33-30

6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL

Last Week vs. Cardinals

Out with a hamstring injury

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 1-1)

@ Bears L 20-17

Played all 55 offensive snaps and 5 special team snaps

Started at guard

Last Week vs Vikings

100% offensive snaps and 14% of the special team snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-2)

vs. Patriots L 25-6

2 offensive snaps and 2 special team snaps

Last Week @ Panthers

20 offensive snaps and 8 special team snaps

Kyzir White (Chargers 1-1)

vs. Cowboys L 20-17

5 tackles (4 solo)

Last Week @ Washington 

5 tackles (3 solo), 2 forced fumbles

Will Grier (Cowboys 1-1)

@ Chargers W 20-17

Backup to Dak Prescott

Last Week @ Buccaneers 

Backup to Dak Prescott

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-1)

@ Jets W 25-6

Played 1 special team snap

Last Week vs. Dolphins

Did not play

Tony Fields II (Brown 1-1)

Texans W 27-17

Did not play

Last Week @ Chiefs

Did not play

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

Kevin White (Saints)

DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)

CB Daryl Worley (Lions)

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

Injured Reserve

Tavon Austin (Jaguars)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball while defended by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) and safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.
