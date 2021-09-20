Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2
In week two of the NFL season, seven former West Virginia Mountaineers saw action. Offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Quinton Spain played 100% of the offensive snaps while Kyzir White and David Long Jr. made the stat sheet.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 1-1)
vs. Titans L 33-30
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last week: vs. Colts
Backup to Russell Wilson
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 1-1)
vs. Rams L 27-24
Played 100% of the offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Seahawks
Played all 76 offensive snaps.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 2-0)
@ Steelers W 26-17
Out due to concussion protocol
Last Week vs. Ravens
5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL
Out due to concussion protocol
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 1-1)
@ Seahawks W 33-30
6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL
Last Week vs. Cardinals
Out with a hamstring injury
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 1-1)
@ Bears L 20-17
Played all 55 offensive snaps and 5 special team snaps
Started at guard
Last Week vs Vikings
100% offensive snaps and 14% of the special team snaps.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-2)
vs. Patriots L 25-6
2 offensive snaps and 2 special team snaps
Last Week @ Panthers
20 offensive snaps and 8 special team snaps
Kyzir White (Chargers 1-1)
vs. Cowboys L 20-17
5 tackles (4 solo)
Last Week @ Washington
5 tackles (3 solo), 2 forced fumbles
Will Grier (Cowboys 1-1)
@ Chargers W 20-17
Backup to Dak Prescott
Last Week @ Buccaneers
Backup to Dak Prescott
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 1-1)
@ Jets W 25-6
Played 1 special team snap
Last Week vs. Dolphins
Did not play
Tony Fields II (Brown 1-1)
Texans W 27-17
Did not play
Last Week @ Chiefs
Did not play
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills V (Giants)
Kevin White (Saints)
DB Rasul Douglas (Cardinals)
CB Daryl Worley (Lions)
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
Injured Reserve
Tavon Austin (Jaguars)
Keith Washington (Saints)
