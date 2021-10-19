    • October 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 6

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 6 of the NFL
    Author:

    In week six of the NFL, Geno Smith made his first start since week 13 of the 2017 season on the road in a hostile atmosphere on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. Although the result ended in an overtime loss, the moment was not too big for the former Mountaineer, finishing the night, going 23-32 for 209 yards and a touchdown. 

    David Long Jr. led the Titans in tackles for the second consecutive week with 14, and leads the team in total tackles on the season with 43, and Kyzir White picked off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and ended his day with eight tackles, two pass deflections, a tackle for a loss and the INT.

    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-4)

    @ Steelers L 23-20 OT

    23-32 209 YDS 1 TD

    Last week: vs. Rams

    11-16 for 131 yards and a touchdown

    SEASON STATS

    33-49 340 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 2-4)

    vs. Texans W 31-3

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 20.8% of the special teams snaps.

    Last Week @ Ravens

    Played all 69 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Glowinski has played 100% of the offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)

    @ Broncos W 34-24

    1 tackle

    Last Week vs. Bears

    Seven tackles, including five solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    17 tackles, 10 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 4-2)

    vs. Bills W 34-31

    A team-leading 14 tackles, including nine solos

    Last Week @ Jaguars

    A team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 43 tackles, including tied with the team lead with 28 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 4-2)

    @ Lions 34-11 

    Played all 72 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps

    Last Week vs Packers

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 12.9% of the special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 27 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-4)

    BYE

    Last Week vs. Falcons

    42.9% offensive snaps and 37.5% special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 67 offensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps this season.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-2)

    @ Ravens L 34-6

    8 tackles, including three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss, an interception and two pass deflections.

    Last Week vs. Browns

    Five solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    35 tackles, including 31 solos, two tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

    @ Patriots W 35-29 OT

    Backup to Dak Prescott

    Last Week vs. Giants

    Backup to Dak Prescott

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-4)

    vs. Cowboys L 35-29 OT

    Played 15 offensive snaps

    Last Week @ Texans

    Made his first career start, played 100% of the offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made four appearances on the season, with one start.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-3)

    vs. the Cardinals

    1 solo tackle on 12 special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Chargers

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    In three games, Fields has played 39 special teams snaps and has recorded two tackles on the year.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-3)

    vs. Vikings L 34-28

    1 tackle and a scoop and score on 24 special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Eagles

    Played 21 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 62 special teams snaps in three games on the season and tallied one tackle and a touchdown

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-5)

    vs. Dolphins W 23-20 (London)

    1 target

    Last Week vs. Titans

    5 receptions for 54 yards

    SEASON STATS

    In three games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards.

    CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-6)

    @ Bears L 24-14

    Did Not Play

    Last Week @ Vikings

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    In two games, Worley has one tackle on 20 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 5-1)

    @ Bears W 24-14

    Made his first appearance on the season and registered five solo tackles.

    Last Week @ Bengals

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    Five solo tackles in one appearance.

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills V (Giants)

    WR Kevin White (Saints)

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

