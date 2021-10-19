Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 6

In week six of the NFL, Geno Smith made his first start since week 13 of the 2017 season on the road in a hostile atmosphere on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh. Although the result ended in an overtime loss, the moment was not too big for the former Mountaineer, finishing the night, going 23-32 for 209 yards and a touchdown.

David Long Jr. led the Titans in tackles for the second consecutive week with 14, and leads the team in total tackles on the season with 43, and Kyzir White picked off Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and ended his day with eight tackles, two pass deflections, a tackle for a loss and the INT.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-4)

@ Steelers L 23-20 OT

23-32 209 YDS 1 TD

Last week: vs. Rams

11-16 for 131 yards and a touchdown

SEASON STATS

33-49 340 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 2-4)

vs. Texans W 31-3

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 20.8% of the special teams snaps.

Last Week @ Ravens

Played all 69 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Glowinski has played 100% of the offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 3-2)

@ Broncos W 34-24

1 tackle

Last Week vs. Bears

Seven tackles, including five solo tackles

SEASON STATS

17 tackles, 10 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 4-2)

vs. Bills W 34-31

A team-leading 14 tackles, including nine solos

Last Week @ Jaguars

A team-leading 12 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 43 tackles, including tied with the team lead with 28 solo tackles and three tackles for a loss.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 4-2)

@ Lions 34-11

Played all 72 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps

Last Week vs Packers

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 12.9% of the special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 27 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-4)

BYE

Last Week vs. Falcons

42.9% offensive snaps and 37.5% special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 67 offensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps this season.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-2)

@ Ravens L 34-6

8 tackles, including three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss, an interception and two pass deflections.

Last Week vs. Browns

Five solo tackles

SEASON STATS

35 tackles, including 31 solos, two tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

@ Patriots W 35-29 OT

Backup to Dak Prescott

Last Week vs. Giants

Backup to Dak Prescott

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 2-4)

vs. Cowboys L 35-29 OT

Played 15 offensive snaps

Last Week @ Texans

Made his first career start, played 100% of the offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made four appearances on the season, with one start.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 3-3)

vs. the Cardinals

1 solo tackle on 12 special teams snaps

Last Week @ Chargers

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

In three games, Fields has played 39 special teams snaps and has recorded two tackles on the year.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-3)

vs. Vikings L 34-28

1 tackle and a scoop and score on 24 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Eagles

Played 21 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 62 special teams snaps in three games on the season and tallied one tackle and a touchdown

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-5)

vs. Dolphins W 23-20 (London)

1 target

Last Week vs. Titans

5 receptions for 54 yards

SEASON STATS

In three games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards.

CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-6)

@ Bears L 24-14

Did Not Play

Last Week @ Vikings

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

In two games, Worley has one tackle on 20 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 5-1)

@ Bears W 24-14

Made his first appearance on the season and registered five solo tackles.

Last Week @ Bengals

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

Five solo tackles in one appearance.

Practice Squads:

WR David Sills V (Giants)

WR Kevin White (Saints)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

