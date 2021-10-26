    • October 26, 2021
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 7 of the NFL
    Author:

    In week six of the NFL, Titans linebacker David Long continues to lead the team in tackles, and in a group effort, three Titans led the team with eight tackles in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Kenny Robinson's role increased after receiving his first defensive snaps (13) on the season, and Rasul Douglas is settling in with Packers following back-to-back weeks of significant playing time. 

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-5)

    vs. Saints L 13-10 

    12-22 167 YDS 1 TD

    Last week: @ Steelers

    23-32 209 YDS 1 TD

    SEASON STATS

    45-71 507 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 3-4)

    @ 49ers W 30-18

    24 offensive snaps, in a rotating role with Chris Reed at right guard, and three special teams snaps.

    Last Week vs. Texans

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 20.8% of the special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Glowinski has played 90.4% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-2)

    vs. Eagles W 33-22

    three tackles, including two solos

    Last Week @. Broncos

    1 tackle

    SEASON STATS

    20 tackles, 12 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 5-2)

    vs. Chiefs W 27-3

    8 tackles, 6 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and two pass deflections.

    Last Week vs. Bills

    A team-leading 14 tackles, including nine solos

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 51 tackles, including 34 solo tackles and four tackles for a loss.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-2)

    @ Ravens W 41-17

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Lions

    Played all 72 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 34 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-5)

    @ Patriots L 54-13

    One target on 16 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

    Last Week Bye

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 83 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this season.

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-2)

    Bye

    Last Week vs. Ravens

    Eight tackles, including three solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception, and two pass deflections.

    SEASON STATS

    35 tackles, including 31 solos, two tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

    Bye

    Last Week @ Patriots 35-29 OT

    Backup to Dak Prescott

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 3-4)

    vs. Jets W 35-29 OT

    Nine special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Cowboys

    Played 15 offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made five appearances on the season, with one start.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 4-3)

    vs. the Broncos 17-14

    11 special teams snaps

    Last Week vs. Cardinals

    1 solo tackle on 12 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    In three games, Fields has played 50 special teams snaps and has recorded two tackles on the year.

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-4)

    @ Giants L 25-3

    4 tackles, 1 solo 

    Last Week vs. Vikings

    1 tackle and a scoop and score on 24 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 83 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied five tackles (2 solos) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-5)

    BYE

    1 target

    Last Week vs. Dolphins

    1 target

    SEASON STATS

    In three games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards.

    CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-7)

    @ Rams L 28-19

    1 tackle on 17 defensive snaps and 1 special teams snaps

    Last Week @ Bears

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    In three games, Worley has two tackles on 37 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 6-1)

    vs. Washington W 24-10

    4 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection

    Last Week @ Bears

    Made his first appearance on the season and registered five solo tackles.

    SEASON STATS

    Five solo tackles in one appearance.

    WR David Sills (Giants 2-5)

    vs. Panthers W 25-3

    Made his NFL debut and was targeted once.

    Last Week vs. Rams 

    On the practice squad

    WR Kevin White (Saints 4-2)

    @ Seattle W 13-10

    2 targets

    Last Week @ Steelers

    Practice Squad

    Practice Squads:

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
