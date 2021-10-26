Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

In week six of the NFL, Titans linebacker David Long continues to lead the team in tackles, and in a group effort, three Titans led the team with eight tackles in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kenny Robinson's role increased after receiving his first defensive snaps (13) on the season, and Rasul Douglas is settling in with Packers following back-to-back weeks of significant playing time.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 2-5)

vs. Saints L 13-10

12-22 167 YDS 1 TD

Last week: @ Steelers

23-32 209 YDS 1 TD

SEASON STATS

45-71 507 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 3-4)

@ 49ers W 30-18

24 offensive snaps, in a rotating role with Chris Reed at right guard, and three special teams snaps.

Last Week vs. Texans

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and 20.8% of the special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Glowinski has played 90.4% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-2)

vs. Eagles W 33-22

three tackles, including two solos

Last Week @. Broncos

1 tackle

SEASON STATS

20 tackles, 12 solos, 1 tackle for a loss

LB David Long Jr. (Titans 5-2)

vs. Chiefs W 27-3

8 tackles, 6 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and two pass deflections.

Last Week vs. Bills

A team-leading 14 tackles, including nine solos

SEASON STATS

Leads the team with 51 tackles, including 34 solo tackles and four tackles for a loss.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-2)

@ Ravens W 41-17

Played 100% of the offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps

Last Week @ Lions

Played all 72 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

SEASON STATS

Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 34 special teams snaps.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 1-5)

@ Patriots L 54-13

One target on 16 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Last Week Bye

SEASON STATS

Wesco has only been targeted once this season. He's played 83 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this season.

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 4-2)

Bye

Last Week vs. Ravens

Eight tackles, including three solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception, and two pass deflections.

SEASON STATS

35 tackles, including 31 solos, two tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

QB Will Grier (Cowboys 5-1)

Bye

Last Week @ Patriots 35-29 OT

Backup to Dak Prescott

SEASON STATS

Grier has not seen any game action this year.

OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 3-4)

vs. Jets W 35-29 OT

Nine special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Cowboys

Played 15 offensive snaps

SEASON STATS

Cajuste has made five appearances on the season, with one start.

LB Tony Fields II (Browns 4-3)

vs. the Broncos 17-14

11 special teams snaps

Last Week vs. Cardinals

1 solo tackle on 12 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

In three games, Fields has played 50 special teams snaps and has recorded two tackles on the year.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-4)

@ Giants L 25-3

4 tackles, 1 solo

Last Week vs. Vikings

1 tackle and a scoop and score on 24 special teams snaps

SEASON STATS

Robinson has played 83 special teams snaps and 13 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied five tackles (2 solos) and a touchdown.

WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 1-5)

BYE

1 target

Last Week vs. Dolphins

1 target

SEASON STATS

In three games, Tavon has six receptions for 62 yards.

CB Daryl Worley (Lions 0-7)

@ Rams L 28-19

1 tackle on 17 defensive snaps and 1 special teams snaps

Last Week @ Bears

Did Not Play

SEASON STATS

In three games, Worley has two tackles on 37 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 6-1)

vs. Washington W 24-10

4 solo tackles and 1 pass deflection

Last Week @ Bears

Made his first appearance on the season and registered five solo tackles.

SEASON STATS

Five solo tackles in one appearance.

WR David Sills (Giants 2-5)

vs. Panthers W 25-3

Made his NFL debut and was targeted once.

Last Week vs. Rams

On the practice squad

WR Kevin White (Saints 4-2)

@ Seattle W 13-10

2 targets

Last Week @ Steelers

Practice Squad

Practice Squads:

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

Injured Reserve

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly