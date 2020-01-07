MountaineerMaven
Mountaineers in the Playoffs: Wildcard Weekend

Anthony G. Halkias

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap on Saturday.  The Bills would end up losing, 22-19 to Houston.  

Next game: Eliminated

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any stats during the Eagles, 17-9 loss to Seattle.  

Next game: Eliminated

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long recorded four tackles during the Titans, 20-13 victory over New England.  

Next game: 1/11 @ Baltimore 

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.

Next game: 1/12 @ Green Bay

Shelton Gibson
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson did not record any stats in the Eagles, 17-9 loss to Seattle.  

Next game: Practice squad

Important Update: Former Mountaineer, Elijah Wellman, was signed to the Packers on Monday.

 

