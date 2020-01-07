Mountaineers in the Playoffs: Wildcard Weekend

Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

G | 6-4 | 330

Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap on Saturday. The Bills would end up losing, 22-19 to Houston.

Next game: Eliminated

Rasul Douglas

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

CB | 6-2 | 209

East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any stats during the Eagles, 17-9 loss to Seattle.

Next game: Eliminated

David Long

Tennessee Titans (NFL)

LB | 5-11 | 225

Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long recorded four tackles during the Titans, 20-13 victory over New England.

Next game: 1/11 @ Baltimore

Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

QB | 6-3 | 221

Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday.

Next game: 1/12 @ Green Bay

Shelton Gibson

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

WR | 5-11 | 191

Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson did not record any stats in the Eagles, 17-9 loss to Seattle.

Next game: Practice squad

Important Update: Former Mountaineer, Elijah Wellman, was signed to the Packers on Monday.

