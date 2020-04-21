Mountaineers in the Pros: Free Agency Tracker
Anthony G. Halkias
Amidst COVID-19, NFL free agency went on and several Mountaineers will be gearing up in new threads next season. Five Mountaineers remain unsigned, while Bruce Irvin returns to Seattle, Karl Joseph has a new team and Nick Kwiatkoski has a new home and a pretty healthy payday.
*Tracker will be updated as moves break
Quinton Spain (Bills)
3 Yr/$15 million contract to stay with the Bills
Nick Kwiatkoski (Bears -> Raiders)
3 Yr/$21 million contract to become a Raider
Bruce Irvin (Panthers -> Seahawks)
Contract Info Pending*
Karl Joseph (Raiders -> Browns)
1 Yr/$2.5 million
Dravon Askew-Henry (XFL -> Giants)
2 Yr Deal/Will compete for nickel role
Other Mountaineers in the Pro's Awaiting Free Agency Moves:
DB Daryl Worley
QB Geno Smith
RB Wendell Smallwood
WR Tavon Austin
LB Najee Goode
WR Kevin White