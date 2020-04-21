Mountaineers in the Pros: Free Agency Tracker

Amidst COVID-19, NFL free agency went on and several Mountaineers will be gearing up in new threads next season. Five Mountaineers remain unsigned, while Bruce Irvin returns to Seattle, Karl Joseph has a new team and Nick Kwiatkoski has a new home and a pretty healthy payday.

*Tracker will be updated as moves break

Quinton Spain (Bills)

3 Yr/$15 million contract to stay with the Bills

Nick Kwiatkoski (Bears - > Raiders)

3 Yr/$21 million contract to become a Raider

Bruce Irvin (Panthers - > Seahawks)

Contract Info Pending*

Karl Joseph (Raiders - > Browns)

1 Yr/$2.5 million

Dravon Askew-Henry (XFL - > Giants)

2 Yr Deal/Will compete for nickel role

Other Mountaineers in the Pro's Awaiting Free Agency Moves:

DB Daryl Worley

QB Geno Smith

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Tavon Austin

LB Najee Goode

WR Kevin White