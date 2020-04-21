MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Mountaineers in the Pros: Free Agency Tracker

Anthony G. Halkias

Amidst COVID-19, NFL free agency went on and several Mountaineers will be gearing up in new threads next season. Five Mountaineers remain unsigned, while Bruce Irvin returns to Seattle, Karl Joseph has a new team and Nick Kwiatkoski has a new home and a pretty healthy payday.

*Tracker will be updated as moves break

Quinton Spain (Bills) 

3 Yr/$15 million contract to stay with the Bills

Nick Kwiatkoski (Bears -> Raiders)

3 Yr/$21 million contract to become a Raider

Bruce Irvin (Panthers -> Seahawks)

Contract Info Pending*

Karl Joseph (Raiders -> Browns)

1 Yr/$2.5 million

Dravon Askew-Henry (XFL -> Giants)

2 Yr Deal/Will compete for nickel role

Other Mountaineers in the Pro's Awaiting Free Agency Moves:

DB Daryl Worley

QB Geno Smith

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Tavon Austin

LB Najee Goode

WR Kevin White

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Tshiebwe Leave West Virginia?

Last week, Oscar Tshiebwe decided to test NBA waters after he submitted paperwork to the NBA, but what exactly does this mean?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Meet Jevon Carter's Real MVP - Cynthia Johnson

Navigating the NBA as a rookie isn't easy, but Cynthia Johnson, Carter's MVP made it easier.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Mmaker2

If Huggins Could Bring Back One Mountaineer Legend, Who Should it Be?

The Mountaineers have a lone scholarship remaining for next season, we take a look at which West Virginia legend should be taken for a National Championship run.

Quinn Burkitt

by

Mmaker2

2022 Small Forward Intrigued by West Virginia Offer

West Virginia's latest offer has followed the Mountaineers for quite some time

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

Tynice Martin Selected by L.A. Sparks in the 2020 WNBA Draft

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin was selected by the Sparks in the 2020 WNBA Draft

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2

Randy Mazey Gives His Secret to Life

West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey gives his secret to life

Christopher Hall

WATCH: West Virginia Signee Kedrian Johnson Highlights

The Mountaineers are getting an elite junior college shooter in Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

As Talent Pool Steadily Rises in West Virginia, WVU Has Their Work Cut Out for Them

West Virginia high school football continues to churn out more and more prolific recruits

Schuyler Callihan

Pat McAfee Provides Insight on Alumni Conference Call

Pat McAfee reveals his true feelings about Dana Holgorsen, while WVU assistant Jahmile Addae connects the past to present

Christopher Hall

Rod Thorn's Career Defined By The Icon He Drafted

Former Mountaineer brought Michael Jordan to Chicago

Daniel Woods