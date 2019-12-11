Mountaineer Maven
Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 14

Anthony G. Halkias

'Eer of the Week: Nick Kwiatkoski

Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski earned 'Eer of the Week honors for the second time this season, following his 10 tackle performance on Thursday against the Cowboys. Kwiatkoski was on the field for 96% of the Bears defensive snaps. His production continues to climb week after week and it's appearing as if Kwiatkoski has earned himself significant playing time in this league.

Next game: 12/15 @ Green Bay

'Eers who played or were active:

Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin recorded 2 tackles following the Panthers 20-point loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Next game: 12/15 vs Seahawks

Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts ended up losing the game to Tampa Bay, 38-35.

Next game: 12/16 @ New Orleans

Daryl Worley

Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley finished with 8 tackles and broke up a pass, during the Raiders 21-point loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.  

Next game: 12/15 vs Jaguars

Tavon Austin

Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

WR | 5-8 | 179

Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin was targeted twice during the Cowboys 7-point loss to the Bears on Thursday night. Austin played 21 offensive snaps.  

Next game: 12/15 vs Rams

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 22-21 victory over Miami.  

Next game: 12/12 @ Baltimore

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Sunday. He played well, but his team couldn't get the job done, losing 24-17 to the Ravens.  

Next game: 12/15 @ Pittsburgh

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active but did not see any playing time on Sunday against the Falcons.  Following another pedestrian performance by current Panthers QB, Kyle Allen, Panthers fans are begging for Grier to get a chance.  

Next game: 12/15 vs Seattle

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any statistics during the Eagles come from behind victory over the Giants on Monday night. Douglas only saw action on special teams.  

Next game: 12/15 @ Washington

Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood rushed the ball twice for 4 yards during the Redskins, 20-15 loss to the Packers.  

Next game: 12/15 vs Eagles

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White recorded 3 tackles during the Chargers 45-10 route of the Jaguars.

Next game: 12/15 vs Vikings

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday night.

Next game: 12/15 @ Carolina

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

David Long recorded 2 tackles (1 for loss) during the Titans 42-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders.  

Next game: 12/15 vs Houston

'Eers that did not play:

Najee Goode

Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.

Next game: IR

Adam Pankey
Green Bay Packers (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.

Next game: Practice Squad

Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.

Next game: IR

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter (https://twitter.com/HALK_35) for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros 

Mountaineers in the Pros

