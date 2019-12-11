Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 14
'Eer of the Week: Nick Kwiatkoski
Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.
Nick Kwiatkoski earned 'Eer of the Week honors for the second time this season, following his 10 tackle performance on Thursday against the Cowboys. Kwiatkoski was on the field for 96% of the Bears defensive snaps. His production continues to climb week after week and it's appearing as if Kwiatkoski has earned himself significant playing time in this league.
Next game: 12/15 @ Green Bay
'Eers who played or were active:
Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.
Bruce Irvin recorded 2 tackles following the Panthers 20-point loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Next game: 12/15 vs Seahawks
Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts ended up losing the game to Tampa Bay, 38-35.
Next game: 12/16 @ New Orleans
Daryl Worley
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.
Daryl Worley finished with 8 tackles and broke up a pass, during the Raiders 21-point loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Next game: 12/15 vs Jaguars
Tavon Austin
Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
WR | 5-8 | 179
Baltimore, Md.
Tavon Austin was targeted twice during the Cowboys 7-point loss to the Bears on Thursday night. Austin played 21 offensive snaps.
Next game: 12/15 vs Rams
Trevon Wesco
New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Trevon Wesco did not record any statistics during the Jets 22-21 victory over Miami.
Next game: 12/12 @ Baltimore
Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.
Quinton Spain played in every offensive snap for the Bills on Sunday. He played well, but his team couldn't get the job done, losing 24-17 to the Ravens.
Next game: 12/15 @ Pittsburgh
Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.
Will Grier was active but did not see any playing time on Sunday against the Falcons. Following another pedestrian performance by current Panthers QB, Kyle Allen, Panthers fans are begging for Grier to get a chance.
Next game: 12/15 vs Seattle
Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.
Rasul Douglas did not record any statistics during the Eagles come from behind victory over the Giants on Monday night. Douglas only saw action on special teams.
Next game: 12/15 @ Washington
Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.
Wendell Smallwood rushed the ball twice for 4 yards during the Redskins, 20-15 loss to the Packers.
Next game: 12/15 vs Eagles
Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.
Kyzir White recorded 3 tackles during the Chargers 45-10 route of the Jaguars.
Next game: 12/15 vs Vikings
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.
Geno Smith was active but did not see any action on Sunday night.
Next game: 12/15 @ Carolina
David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio
David Long recorded 2 tackles (1 for loss) during the Titans 42-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Next game: 12/15 vs Houston
'Eers that did not play:
Najee Goode
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio
Najee Goode has been moved to the injured reserve following a knee injury.
Next game: IR
Adam Pankey
Green Bay Packers (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio
Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.
Next game: Practice Squad
Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.
Gary Jennings was placed on the injured reserve list this week.
Next game: IR
Yodny Cajuste
New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.
Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. It's still unknown when he will return to the football field.
Next game: Injury List
David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.
David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.
Next game: Practice squad
Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio
Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.
Next game: Practice squad
Karl Joseph
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
S | 5-10 | 200
Orlando, Fla.
Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.
Next game: IR
