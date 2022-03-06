Mountaineers Set to Hit Free Agency in the NFL

A number of Mountaineers will have an opportunity to pick where they get to play in 2022 this offseason.

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 16th at 4 p.m. EST and there are a number of former Mountaineers that are set to hit the open market. Although there weren't a ton of WVU alums playing large roles, there were some notable moments during the season.

QB Geno Smith showed that he is still capable of leading an offense while filling in as the starter for Seattle when Russell Wilson went down. Kyzir White had the best year of his career to date leading the Chargers in total tackles. Rasul Douglas became the defensive darling of the season reeling in interception after interception with the Packers, becoming a big part of their defense. And finally, Quinton Spain started all but one game for the Cincinnati Bengals en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Below is a list of former Mountaineers that are set to become free agents along with their 2021 season stats.

QB Geno Smith

65/95 (68%) 702 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT - 4 games, 3 starts (SEA)

RB Wendell Smallwood

5 carries for 25 yards, 4 receptions for 22 yards - 3 games, 0 starts (WAS)

WR Tavon Austin

24 receptions for 213 yards, 1 TD, 3 carries for 21 yards - 13 games, 3 starts (JAX)

WR David Sills

2 receptions for 17 yards - 4 games, 1 start (NYG)

OL Mark Glowinski

843 snaps, 2 penalties, 2 sacks allowed - 16 games, 14 starts (IND)

OL Quinton Spain

995 snaps, 4 penalties, 5 sacks allowed - 16 games, 16 starts (CIN)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

21 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble - 8 games, 0 starts (LV)

LB Kyzir White

144 tackles (led team), 7 tackles for loss, 4 QB hits, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions - 17 games, 17 starts (LAC)

LB/DE Bruce Irvin

7 tackles, 2 QB hits - 6 games, 1 start (CHI)

CB Rasul Douglas

57 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble - 12 games, 9 starts (GB)

CB Daryl Worley

7 tackles - 4 games, 0 starts (DET, BAL)

S Karl Joseph

2 tackles, 1 pass breakup - 2 games, 0 starts (PIT)

