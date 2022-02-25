Multiple Mountaineers Selected in the USFL Draft

The USFL held its 2022 Draft, the first since the league folded in 1986, and four former West Virginia University football players were selected on Tuesday.

The 2022 USFL Draft operates differently from what we are accustomed to with the NFL Draft. Teams picked from the same position pool in each round, and the draft used a modified snake format to ensure each team received the top choice in two of the position-specific rounds. Below is a breakdown of each phase of the draft:

The New Jersey Generals selected former offensive lineman Mike Brown fifth in the 22nd round and safety Dravon Askew-Henry seventh in round 19.

Brown has a unique story. He started playing football after high school and began his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona Community College. In his second year, Brown earned a selection to the 2017 All-WSFL First Team Offense (Western States Football League 2017 All-ACCAC First Team Offensive (Arizona Community College Athletic Conference). The Compton, CA native transferred to West Virginia University in 2018. After redshirting his first year in Morgantown, he appeared in 11 games and started six before taking over at starting right guard his senior season and earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and was released during the final cuts of the preseason.

Askew-Henry earned All-Big 12 Conference Honorable mention his junior and senior seasons after recovering from a devastating season-ending ACL injury. He finished his Mountaineer career with 168 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss and six interceptions. Askew-Henry signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Aliquippa, PA native was waived by his home team before landing with Jacksonville and New England later in the season but did not see any action. He was drafted in the XFL in 2020 but the league folded due to COVID-19.

Lucas was drafted fourth in the seventh round by the New Orleans Breakers. He played for the Mountaineers from 2011-15 before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills following the 2016 draft, then signing with the Bills practice squad. He signed with the Vikings practice squad later in the year before signing with the Vikings in the spring of 2017. The Miami, Florida native was released by the Vikings in the preseason, then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad for two seasons. He continued his career in the AAFL, then the XFL the following year, but both operations folded.

Adam Shuler was selected seventh in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Bandits. He spent three seasons in Morgantown, spending year one as a redshirt. In two seasons, he tallied 67 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss and four sacks. He transferred to the University of Florida for the remainder of his eligibility.

