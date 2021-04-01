Nathan Adrian Returning to Best Virginia

Nathan Adrian announced on the Final Fourcast that he will re-join Best Virginia this summer as the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team will make a run for a winner-take-all-million-dollar cash prize in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Adrian earned an opportunity to play professional basketball overseas following Best Virginia's first appearance in the summer tournament. He signed with JSA Bordeaux for the 2019-20 season and averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Currently, Adrian is averaging 16.3 ppg and 7.5 rpg for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Superleague.

In four years at West Virginia, Adrian averaged 5.7 ppg and 3.7 rpg and was a fixture at the top of head coach Bob Huggins' Press Virginia full-court pressure defense, making two trips to the Sweet 16.

During his senior season, the Morgantown, WV native 9.6 ppgs, 6.0 rpg, and 1.3 steals per game, earning All-Big 12 Third Team and made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

Sites and dates for TBT 2021 will be announced in early April.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly