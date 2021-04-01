Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Nathan Adrian Returning to Best Virginia

Press Virginia alumnus Nathan Adrian returning to Best Virginia
Author:
Publish date:

Nathan Adrian announced on the Final Fourcast that he will re-join Best Virginia this summer as the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team will make a run for a winner-take-all-million-dollar cash prize in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). 

Adrian earned an opportunity to play professional basketball overseas following Best Virginia's first appearance in the summer tournament. He signed with JSA Bordeaux for the 2019-20 season and averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Currently, Adrian is averaging 16.3 ppg and 7.5 rpg for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Superleague. 

In four years at West Virginia, Adrian averaged 5.7 ppg and 3.7 rpg and was a fixture at the top of head coach Bob Huggins' Press Virginia full-court pressure defense, making two trips to the Sweet 16. 

During his senior season, the Morgantown, WV native 9.6 ppgs, 6.0 rpg, and 1.3 steals per game, earning All-Big 12 Third Team and made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. 

Sites and dates for TBT 2021 will be announced in early April.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU Basketball
Mountaineers in the Pros

Nathan Adrian Returning to Best Virginia

Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Jordan McCabe Lands With New School

Coach Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Press Conference 4/1

USATSI_15015969_168388579_lowres
Football

Breakdown of What WVU Has Lost & Gained Through the Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-03-27 at 12.08.28 PM
Recruiting

2022 OL Sullivan Weidman Commits to WVU

USATSI_14065616
Baseball

Catching Up With David Carpenter: WVU Baseball Off To Solid Start

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 21: What Are Your Standards?

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) cannot come up with the touchdown pass with pressure from Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Karl Joseph Scheduled to Meet with the Steelers