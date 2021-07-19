Nathan Adrian signs Two-Year Deal with Italian Club

The former Mountaineer forward will suit up for Happy Casa Brindisi

On Monday, former West Virginia University forward Nathan Adrian signed with Happy Casa Brindisi, a professional Italian basketball based in Brindisi, Apulia, until June 30, 2023.

Currently, Adrian is competing with Best Virginia, the WVU men's basketball alumni team, in the TBT in Charleston, WV, and will play D2 in the second round Monday at 9:00 pm EST on ESPN2.

Adrian earned an opportunity to play professional basketball overseas following Best Virginia's first appearance in the summer tournament. He signed with JSA Bordeaux for the 2019-20 season and averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Last season, Adrian averaged 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Superleague.

In four years at West Virginia, Adrian averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds and was a fixture at the top of head coach Bob Huggins' Press Virginia full-court pressure defense, making two trips to the Sweet 16.

During his senior season, the Morgantown, WV native averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. At season's end, he earned All-Big 12 Third Team and made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly