Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Nathan Adrian signs Two-Year Deal with Italian Club

The former Mountaineer forward will suit up for Happy Casa Brindisi
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, former West Virginia University forward Nathan Adrian signed with Happy Casa Brindisi, a professional Italian basketball based in Brindisi, Apulia, until June 30, 2023. 

Currently, Adrian is competing with Best Virginia, the WVU men's basketball alumni team, in the TBT in Charleston, WV, and will play D2 in the second round Monday at 9:00 pm EST on ESPN2. 

Adrian earned an opportunity to play professional basketball overseas following Best Virginia's first appearance in the summer tournament. He signed with JSA Bordeaux for the 2019-20 season and averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Last season, Adrian averaged 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Superleague.

In four years at West Virginia, Adrian averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds and was a fixture at the top of head coach Bob Huggins' Press Virginia full-court pressure defense, making two trips to the Sweet 16.

During his senior season, the Morgantown, WV native averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. At season's end, he earned All-Big 12 Third Team and made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nathan Adrian / Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Nathan Adrian signs Two-Year Deal with Italian Club

Screen Shot 2021-07-05 at 12.11.33 PM
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Teyvon Myers, Kevin Jones / Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs D2

USATSI_14937229_168388579_lowres
Football

Between the Eers: Scouting WVU DL Dante Stills

Untitled design (6)
Football

Jarret Doege, Leddie Brown Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

USATSI_16406483_168388579_lowres
Football

Dante Stills Placed on Bednarik Award Watch List

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 1.47.36 PM
Recruiting

2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Names Finalists, Sets Decision Date

Screen Shot 2021-07-18 at 10.35.55 AM
Football

Freshmen Faces: S Saint McLeod