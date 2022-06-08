NBA Franchise Seeks Approval to Interview Mazzulla

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Utah Jazz received permission to interview former West Virginia guard, and current Boston Celtics assistant, Joe Mazzulla for their head coaching vacancy.

Mazzulla was a candidate for the head coaching position in Boston last summer after Brad Stevens, who brought Mazzulla to the staff in 2019, stepped down and took over as GM in early June. Ime Udoka grabbed the reins in Boston and kept Mazzulla on the staff.

Mazzulla began his coaching journey at Glenville State as an assistant in September of 2011 before joining Jarred Calhoun's staff at Fairmont State from 2013 through 2016. He then took an opportunity as an assistant in the NBA G League for Celtic's affiliated Maine Red Claws, prior to taking over the head coaching job at Fairmont State in 2017.

Aug 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Celtics Summer League head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during a game against the Orlando Magic at Cox Pavilion. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

During his time as a Mountaineer, the Johnston, RI native averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 assists for his career (2007-2011) and was an important piece in integrating John Beilein's group to the Bob Huggins era, most notably teaching Huggins the success behind the 1-3-1 zone defense schemed under Beilein.

Mazzulla averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 assists per game during West Virginia's 2010 Final Four run, including heroic 17 points in the upset win over Kentucky in the 2010 NCAA Elite Eight.

