Nick Kwiatkoski Named a Team Captain for Las Vegas Raiders

Just days before the start of the 2020 NFL season, former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was named one of six team captains for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kwiatkoski hit the free agent market in the offseason after having the best season of his four year career with the Bears totaling 76 tackles, three sacks, 8 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception. With a tight budget, the Bears had to make the decision of whether to keep Danny Trevathan or Kwiatkoski and at the end of the day, they felt like Trevathan was the right choice.

Several teams had interest in Kwiatkoski prior to him agreeing to terms with the Raiders on a three-year, $21 million deal ($13.5 million guaranteed). He is projected to start for the Raiders this Sunday when Las Vegas travels to Carolina to take on the Panthers.

Kwiatkoski (2012-15) is recognized as one of the best Mountaineer linebackers of the 21st century after racking up 295 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and six interceptions.

