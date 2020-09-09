SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Nick Kwiatkoski Named a Team Captain for Las Vegas Raiders

Schuyler Callihan

Just days before the start of the 2020 NFL season, former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was named one of six team captains for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kwiatkoski hit the free agent market in the offseason after having the best season of his four year career with the Bears totaling 76 tackles, three sacks, 8 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception. With a tight budget, the Bears had to make the decision of whether to keep Danny Trevathan or Kwiatkoski and at the end of the day, they felt like Trevathan was the right choice. 

Several teams had interest in Kwiatkoski prior to him agreeing to terms with the Raiders on a three-year, $21 million deal ($13.5 million guaranteed). He is projected to start for the Raiders this Sunday when Las Vegas travels to Carolina to take on the Panthers.

Kwiatkoski (2012-15) is recognized as one of the best Mountaineer linebackers of the 21st century after racking up 295 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and six interceptions. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

ALMOST makes up fore all the Former MOUNTAINEERS that got cut. Almost. #HAILNICK

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Walk Thru GameDay Show Set to Return

The guys are gearing up for their return to preview Mountaineer football

Schuyler Callihan

2 Surprising and 2 Not so Surprising Takeaways from the WVU Depth Chart

Taking a look at a few interesting notes from WVU's week one depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Where Former Mountaineers Sit on NFL Depth Charts

Several WVU alums are getting set to kickoff their 2020 seasons in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

Midlifefun

Neal Brown Excited for Season Opener: "It's Time to Play"

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown discusses the upcoming season opener versus Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Area304+: WVU Out in Front for 2021 Athlete as Decision Looms

The WVU coaching staff hasn't let the start of the season distract them from going to work on the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Alums on NFL Practice Squads

A handful of former Mountaineers have latched onto practice squads for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

A Young Group of Receivers Looking to Make a Big Impact

A young West Virginia University Mountaineer receiving corp preparing to prove WVU HC Neal Brown right as the most improved unit in 2020

Christopher Hall

OFFICIAL: WVU Releases Week One Depth Chart

West Virginia has its initial depth chart set

Schuyler Callihan

Wendell Smallwood & Shelton Gibson Sign Practice Squad Deals

A pair of Mountaineers latch onto NFL practice squads

Schuyler Callihan

Kevin White Cut by San Francisco

Former WVU WR Kevin White released by the San Francisco 49ers

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP