Nick Kwiatkoski Sends Thank You Note to Bears Fans

Former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will have a new home for the first time in his NFL career as he is set to embark on a new challenge with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this week, Kwiatkoski signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Las Vegas, ending his time in Chicago. Moments ago, Kwiatkoski took to Twitter to send a farewell note to the fans of Chicago.

The Bears could have elected to resign Kwiatkoski, but decided to go forward with Danny Trevathan instead, which was a questionable move considering he's a tad more expensive and is an older player. This was especially surprising considering that Kwiatkoski is coming off of his best season in the league with 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks.

During his time as a Mountaineer, Kwiatkoski racked up 295 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and six interceptions. He was a staple in the West Virginia defense during his career and has continued to develop his game at the NFL level, becoming one of the best, young linebackers in the game.

What do you make of Kwiatkoski's career in the NFL thus far? Is he a good fit with the Raiders? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

