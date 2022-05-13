Skip to main content

Nick Kwiatkoski Signs with NFC Team

The former Mountaineer has a new home in the NFL.

Former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source. 

Kwiatkoski, 28, was released by the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the new league year in March. However, once the new coaching staff in Vegas got settled in, they did bring him back in for a visit but ultimately decided on Atlanta. 

The former Mountaineer spent two seasons with the Raiders and was set to enter the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the team in 2020. Kwiatkoski posted 81 tackles in just 12 games in 2020, instantly becoming one of the better defenders on the team. For whatever reason, Kwiatkoski was relegated to more of a backup role in 2021 and saw his usage on defense drop from 80% to just 12%. He ended the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and would only appear in eight games on the year. 

Kwiatkoski is projected to start in Atlanta.

