OFFICIAL: Bruce Irvin Signs with Seahawks

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia star pass rusher Bruce Irvin, has officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, returning to the franchise that selected him with a first round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. 


"The whole organization is great, but there's no organization without great fans," Irvin said last month on 710 ESPN Seattle. "No matter where I went, they continued to wish me well, wish me success, no matter where I played. That just shows a lot about the fan base and great of people they have in Washington. It's a privilege, I'm just happy to be able to play in front of the 12s."

Irvin notched 37 starts during his four seasons with the Seahawks, racking up 133 tackles, 22 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. 

After his departure from the Seahawks in 2015, Irvin went on to spend two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Following his time with the Raiders, he appeared in eight games for his hometown Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Carolina Panthers for the 2019 season. 

Irvin had a bounce back year in Carolina, collecting 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. 

He is now expected to be a major contributor to the Seahawks defense once again. 

