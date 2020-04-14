OFFICIAL: Giants Sign Former Mountaineer, Dravon Askew-Henry

The New York Giants announced today that former Mountaineer safety, Dravon Askew-Henry will officially be joining the team. The only stipulation, Askew-Henry must eventually pass a physical once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Prior to his promotion to the NFL, Askew-Henry was stationed in the now abolished XFL, playing just four of five games with the New York Guardians. In those four games, Askew-Henry impressed scouts enough to earn a spot in the NFL, after recording 12 tackles and played solid in coverage.

This is Askew-Henry's second NFL opportunity -- his initial stint started in Pittsburgh, where he would be on the roster for four months before being waived.

Just last week, I wrote an article detailing my analysis on Askew-Henry's fit in New York, (read it here). However, assuming he passes his contingency plan, also known as the "physical", Askew-Henry is going to have an opportunity to make his dreams become a reality in the big apple.

In his four year career in Morgantown, Askew-Henry set the WVU school record with 51 career starts -- 215 tackles, 6 interceptions and 10 pass break ups. While his career at West Virginia was nothing shy of spectacular, the journeyman will still have an uphill battle fighting for a significant spot at the highest level of football.

Reply and let us know -- what are your expectations for Askew-Henry in New York?

