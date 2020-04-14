MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: Giants Sign Former Mountaineer, Dravon Askew-Henry

Anthony G. Halkias

The New York Giants announced today that former Mountaineer safety, Dravon Askew-Henry will officially be joining the team. The only stipulation, Askew-Henry must eventually pass a physical once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. 

Prior to his promotion to the NFL, Askew-Henry was stationed in the now abolished XFL, playing just four of five games with the New York Guardians. In those four games, Askew-Henry impressed scouts enough to earn a spot in the NFL, after recording 12 tackles and played solid in coverage.

This is Askew-Henry's second NFL opportunity -- his initial stint started in Pittsburgh, where he would be on the roster for four months before being waived. 

Just last week, I wrote an article detailing my analysis on Askew-Henry's fit in New York, (read it here). However, assuming he passes his contingency plan, also known as the "physical", Askew-Henry is going to have an opportunity to make his dreams become a reality in the big apple. 

In his four year career in Morgantown, Askew-Henry set the WVU school record with 51 career starts -- 215 tackles, 6 interceptions and 10 pass break ups. While his career at West Virginia was nothing shy of spectacular, the journeyman will still have an uphill battle fighting for a significant spot at the highest level of football. 

Reply and let us know -- what are your expectations for Askew-Henry in New York? 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Comparing Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride To WVU's Greatest Freshman Performances

Both newcomers turned in all-time campaigns

Daniel Woods

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Huggins Discusses Tshiebwe's NBA Draft Entry

WVU head coach Bob Huggins says forward Oscar Tshiebwe is in "uncharted waters"

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2

Who is the Best WVU Athlete to Come Out of the Ohio Valley

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mbyard

Could the College Football Season Start in February?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia, Dontae Wright Extends Offer to 2022 Michigan Athlete

Another offer from the Mountaineers is sent out to a Michigan athlete

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Makes Top Four for 2022 Defensive Back

West Virginia is out in front for talented Michigan defender

Schuyler Callihan

The Highest Draft Picks in Recent WVU Football History

The Mountaineers have had a number of players go high in the NFL Draft over the years, here's a list of just a few.

Quinn Burkitt

XFL Files for Bankruptcy

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Kansas Guard Devon Dotson declares for NBA

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Saquan Barkley Shows Tavon Austin Some Major Respect

The human highlight reel getting some love from one of the NFL's best

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe