Could Dravon Askew-Henry Make Noise in New York?

Anthony G. Halkias

Dravon Askew-Henry started his NFL journey in Pittsburgh with the Steelers but failed to make the 83-man roster for the 2019-20 season. He elected to go the XFL route and played for the New York Guardians in this year's COVID-19 stolen XFL season. 

After five games in the XFL, Askew-Henry racked up - 11 tackles and 6 pass deflections, before the novel coronavirus took hold of the reins. Fortunately for the former Mountaineer, the New York Giants made him the first XFL defensive player signed to the NFL, on a two-way deal. 

So, what type of chance does the journeyman have of actually making an NFL career at Metlife Stadium?

Being blunt, the odds are not in his favor, but athletes never stop in the face of adversity, and Askew-Henry certainly isn't going to back down. Just last season, pro football focus ranked the Giants secondary 24th overall. Outside of Jabrill Peppers, the Giants secondary is one of many, areas of emphasis for inaugural head coach Joe Judge. 

Assuming that Askew-Henry can get back into the same rhythm that he had in his final XFL game, where he posted five pass deflections, the opportunity is there for the taking. He will have to learn from the mistakes that kept him off of the Steelers' final roster while understanding that they were a little more stacked at safety. The difference in New York, Askew-Henry has XFL experience, training camp experience, less competition and a new head coach hungry for playmakers with a chip on their shoulder. 

Aforementioned, the odds still are against Askew-Henry but don't be elusive in counting out the reliable Askew-Henry who currently has the record in Morgantown for games started at 51. 

