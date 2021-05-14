OFFICIAL: Tony Fields II Signs Rookie Contract with Browns

It's officially official for the former Mountaineer.

A couple of weeks ago, former West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II was selected in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Thursday evening, Fields officially signed his standard, four-year rookie contract.

Fields II will be participating in the Browns' rookie minicamp which begins on Friday, May 14th and ends on Sunday, May 16th.

After spending his first three seasons at Arizona, Fields II transferred to West Virginia for the final year of his eligibility and by season's end was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He finished the year with 88 tackles, one sack, and one interception. Fields also led the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8).

