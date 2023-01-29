Skip to main content

Pair of Mountaineers Set to Battle for a Trip to the Super Bowl

There are still two Mountaineers remaining in the NFL playoffs.

The finish line is in sight for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs and today, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. We've got the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Regardless of who wins today's NFC title, West Virginia will be represented in this year's Super Bowl.

OL Colton McKivitz is with the Niners and LB Kyzir White is with the Eagles.

McKivitz has played sparingly this season, appearing in just 68 offensive snaps. But he has seen time on special teams as well with 63 snaps. He had a season-high 32 snaps in the team's Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

As for White, this is his first year with the Eagles after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. White finished the season 2nd on the team with 110 tackles and also recorded seven pass breakups, three tackles for loss, three QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

The last Mountaineer(s) to win a Super Bowl came in Philadelphia's 41-33 win over New England where there was a large contingent of WVU representatives on the roster; RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Shelton Gibson, LB Najee Goode, and CB Rasul Douglas.

The 49ers and Eagles are set to kickoff at 3 p.m. EST on FOX.

