Pat McAfee Should Be Considered for Monday Night Football Slot

As one of the fastest rising stars in sports media, former Mountaineer Pat McAfee is sure to be considered for one of the business’s marquee positions in the coming weeks. With reports that ESPN will be mixing up the broadcast team for Monday Night Football, McAfee may turn out to be a favorite for a job he’s been lobbying for in recent years.

After some absolutely dynamic appearances on ESPN programs like “Get Up” and “College Gameday” in 2019, his wild style of showmanship have quickly made the ex-Indianapolis Colt a social media favorite for the sports media giant.

On top of that, McAfee’s work on Thursday night college football alongside Matt Hasselback and Adam Amin had given him experience in the broadcast booth calling live action. With two slots open on Monday nights with the departures of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, his combination of comedy, personality and knowledge could be the perfect fit for primetime.

However, the man himself has gone on record saying he believes there is little chance that an offer will come for Monday Night Football. Never one to be considered predictable, his brand of entertainment may turn out to be too much for the traditional ideas of one of ESPN’s most historic properties.

While even his own statements show that he doubts the opportunity will come about, the potential is there for his star to grow even brighter in 2020. It’s been a meteoric rise through the media ranks for the Plum, Pennsylvania native since his retirement from football in 2016.

Initially getting his media operation started as a branch of Barstool Sports, a split with the New York-based social media titan has only allowed for the McAfee brand to grow to heights that not many would have expected.

Now as the face and namesake of Pat McAfee Inc., his work has expanded to include national media appearances with ESPN and WWE, as well as an iTunes top 15 sports podcast, a top 100 comedy podcast and a YouTube channel with 745,000 subscribers broadcasting two live shows.

As it stands now, Mountaineer fans may ultimately find themselves disappointed if they’re hoping for Pat McAfee to be coming into their living rooms on Monday Night Football next season. However, his growing star power in the sports media game will make sure his face and voice are not going to be missed in the coming months and years.

