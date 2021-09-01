September 1, 2021
Raiders Waive Karl Joseph

Another former Mountaineer receives bad news on cut day in the NFL.
One of the surprise cuts from Tuesday in the NFL was the Las Vegas Raiders parting ways with former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph.

Joseph was drafted by the Raiders 14th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the organization. He had some trouble staying healthy in 2018 and 2019 so the team decided to move off of him and look at other options. Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 and put together arguably his best season in the NFL totaling 67 tackles, four PBUs, and one interception. 

This offseason, the Raiders brought back Joseph on a one-year, $1.1 million deal but will ride with Tre'von Moehrig instead. Joseph will be a free agent if he clears waivers.

