SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Rasul Douglas Claimed by Panthers

Christopher Hall

The Carolina Panthers picked up former West Virginia University defensive back Rasul Douglas off the waiver wires Sunday afternoon. 

There is potential that he could immediatly be placed on the active roster third or fourth on the depth chart, fighting for playing time with Troy Pride Jr. 

The Philadelphia Eagles released Douglas on Saturday. 

The Eagles selected Douglas in the third round (99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In three seasons in Philadelphia, Douglas started 18 games in 46 regular season appearances. During that span, he had 25 pass deflections and five interceptions. Douglas also appeared in all six of the Eagles playoff games including their Super Bowl run in 2017.  

Eagles' Rasul Douglas (32) blocks a pass intended for Detroit's Kenny Golladay (19) Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Lions defeated the Eagles 27-24.
Jerry Habraken-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prior to his NFL career, Douglas spent two seasons with West Virginia University after spending three years (first year redshirted) at Nassau Community College.

As a senior, Douglas led the country with eight interceptions, earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

STILL can't believe the Iggles cut RASUL. He has proved he can play at a high level, whatever team. GO RASUL !

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin White Cut by San Francisco

Former WVU WR Kevin White released by the San Francisco 49ers

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Steelers Release RB Wendell Smallwood

Former West Virginia University running back Wendell Smallwood cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Tavon Austin to Miss the 2020 Season with Injury

The most electric player in WVU history won't be playing in the NFL this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

11 Mountaineers Inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announces 11 new members into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

When Discussing the Running Game, Brown says, "We Have Improved."

West Virginia HC Neal Brown discusses the running game ahead of the season opener against Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Dolphins Cut Former WVU WR Gary Jennings

Surprisingly, Gary Jennings having a tough time holding onto an NFL roster

Schuyler Callihan

Former WVU CB Rasul Douglas Released by Eagles

The Eagles have decided to part ways with Rasul Douglas

Schuyler Callihan

Former WVU Safety Dravon Askew-Henry Cut by Giants

The Giants will not keep Dravon Askew-Henry on their active roster

Schuyler Callihan