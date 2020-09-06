Rasul Douglas Claimed by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers picked up former West Virginia University defensive back Rasul Douglas off the waiver wires Sunday afternoon.

There is potential that he could immediatly be placed on the active roster third or fourth on the depth chart, fighting for playing time with Troy Pride Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Douglas on Saturday.

The Eagles selected Douglas in the third round (99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In three seasons in Philadelphia, Douglas started 18 games in 46 regular season appearances. During that span, he had 25 pass deflections and five interceptions. Douglas also appeared in all six of the Eagles playoff games including their Super Bowl run in 2017.

Jerry Habraken-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prior to his NFL career, Douglas spent two seasons with West Virginia University after spending three years (first year redshirted) at Nassau Community College.

As a senior, Douglas led the country with eight interceptions, earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

