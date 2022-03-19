Douglas Re-Signs with Packers

According to Ian Rab Rapoport of NFL.com, former West Virginia defensive back Rasul Douglas re-signed with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The deal is for three years and is worth $21 million with a chance to get to $25.5 million.

The packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals in early August and quickly made an immediate impact, leading the team with five interceptions in 12 appearances.

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

He accumulated 62 tackles, including a tackle for loss and nine pass deflections for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season. In April of that year, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and was released in August before a brief stint with the Texans prior to signing with the Cardinals.

The East Orange, NJ, native was a third-round selection( 99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In three seasons, Douglas started 18 games in 46 regular season appearances, recording 25 pass deflections and five interceptions to go with 118 tackles, 95 of them solo, and nine tackles for a loss. Douglas also appeared in all six of the Eagles playoff games, including their Super Bowl run in 2017.

Douglas spent two seasons with West Virginia University after spending three years at Nassau Community College.

Douglas led the country with eight interceptions as a senior, earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

