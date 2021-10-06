Rasul Douglas Signs with the Packers

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced the signing of former West Virginia defensive back Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

This year, Douglas has made no appearance after registering 62 tackles, including a tackle for loss and nine pass deflections for the Carolina Panthers last season. In April, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and was released August before a brief stint with the Texans prior to signing with the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The East Orange, NJ, native was a third-round selection( 99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In three seasons, Douglas started 18 games in 46 regular season appearances, recording 25 pass deflections and five interceptions to go with 118 tackles, 95 of them solo, and nine tackles for a loss. Douglas also appeared in all six of the Eagles playoff games, including their Super Bowl run in 2017.

Prior to his NFL career, Douglas spent two seasons with West Virginia University after spending three years at Nassau Community College.

Douglas led the country with eight interceptions as a senior, earning a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

